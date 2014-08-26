SEC Recruiting Goes Next Level With Spectacular Photoshop Of Beyonce

Getty Image

Welcome to the new age of recruiting. Gone are the days of silent handshakes and bags full of money, replaced with elaborate photoshops of your favorite celebrity on the cover of a magazine. I, for one, welcome this trend.

Meet Shy Tuttle, a football recruit who claims he received this photoshopped Rolling Stone Cover from the University of Tennessee. Yes that’s Beyonce. Yes, that’s spectacular work.

Tuttle is one of the highest rated defensive tackles in the nation with offers from Alabama, Florida and Georgia. But hey, none of them used photoshopped Beyonce. I think Tuttle’s mind is made up.

Blue Ivy, care to weigh in here?

[CBS Local]