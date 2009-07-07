SERENA BREAKS DOWN THE GRUNT

After everyone made a big deal about all the grunting in Wimbledon, ladies’ singles champ Serena Williams went on Letterman to discuss the dynamics of the grunt. And it’s probably better that she did it here than on Conan, where she’d have to flash a fake driver’s license glamour shot and stay in character for the whole interview. I don’t know off-hand which character she’d be, but Monica Seles sounds pretty good. Hey, Serena. Let’s reenact Hamburg in 1993. Some of you might have to look that one up. Go ahead, I’ll wait.