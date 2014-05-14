Shane Battier Made Actual Heatles Posters That People Can Buy For Charity

Through their Take Charge foundation, Miami Heat forward Shane Battier and his wife, Heidi, help at-risk high school students fulfill their dreams of a secondary education by providing more than $180,000 in college scholarships each year. A lot of that money is raised through high profile events like Battioke, which features Battier, his Heat teammates and other special guests and celebrities performing hilariously bad (and some good) renditions of everyone’s favorite songs. That’s where the nickname “The Heatles” really picked up a lot of its steam, as you can see in the video of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem performing “Blurred Lines” at this year’s Battioke fundraiser (below).

But now, in addition, to the red carpet charity event ticket sales, Battier’s foundation is offering one very special limited edition collectible on the site’s merchandise page. Fans and people with generally good hearts can pick up their own Heatles posters, which were originally just gifts for the Battioke participants. They loved them so much, though, that Battier figured he could cash in on them for a good cause, and at $100 a pop and with the Heat steamrolling their opponents in the NBA Playoffs so far, he was probably right.

As I promised, in case you haven’t already viewed these timeless performances, here are James, Wade and Haslem performing “Blurred Lines”…

And, much more amazingly wonderful, here’s Battier, Greg Oden and Ken Jeong performing “I Want it that Way”…