SHANE MOSLEY’S ASIAN IMPRESSION IS RACIST

#Boxing
01.28.09 10 years ago 10 Comments

Punch to face! Me so solly!

I can’t possibly thank Deadspin commenter Gourmet Spud enough for pointing out the racially insensitive nature of Shane Mosley’s caricature of an Asian person during his upset of

.  Shame on you, Mr. Mosley.

Mickey Rooney, however, thinks it could use a little more yellowface.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boxing
TAGSboxingETHNIC STEREOTYPESSHANE MOSLEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP