Former UCF Star Shaq Griffin Heads To The Seattle Seahawks In The Fifth Round

#NFL Draft #Seattle Seahawks
04.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Shaquem Griffin was one of the most intriguing prospects in the NFL Draft this year. A star at UCF, Griffin was part of a team that went undefeated, won the Peach Bowl in January, and crowned themselves national champions.

Griffin turned heads with an impressive bench press performance at the NFL Combine, using a prosthetic hand to do 20 reps at 225 pounds (102 kg). A prenatal condition called Amniotic Band Syndrome forced him to get his hand amputated at age four.

There were questions about where Griffin would land on draft day, and he had to wait until Saturday to find a home. But with the 141st pick in the fifth round, the Seattle Seahawks took the tenacious linebacker.

