Shaq, The World’s Most Famous Sacramento Kings Hater, Now Owns Part Of The Sacramento Kings

09.23.13

Before today, “Shaq owns the Sacramento Kings” meant this:

Now, it means that Shaq literally owns the Sacramento Kings. The Big Aristotle is now a minority owner of the team, and things have never looked better for the Queens. Uh … the Kings.

As the Kings continue their image makeover that was sparked by the late May sale of the team to Vivek Ranadive, they have made a big and bold move by adding O’Neal as a minority owner. The TNT analyst once gleaned pleasure in deriding the Kings, whom he owned in a very different way when his Lakers thrice knocked their rival out of the playoffs en route to titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. Now his joy will come from seeing one of the league’s worst-performing franchises turn things around.

His involvement will begin in earnest today, as O’Neal — who jokingly referred to himself as “Dr. O’Neal” throughout a phone interview with USA TODAY Sports — plans to meet with Kings players and coaches in Sacramento before having dinner with franchise centerpiece and new protégé DeMarcus Cousins. (via USA Today)

What could be better than this? Reggie Miller buying the Knicks? LeBron James buying the Cleveland Cavaliers and moving them to South Beach? The first thing he should do is tear down Vlade Divac’s retired number and wear the jersey on his head like it’s a pair of underwear.

