Shaquille O’Neal Thinks He Could Probably ‘Beat The Hell’ Out Of Jose Canseco

One of the biggest celebrity UFC fans that isn’t named Rosie O’Donnell is NBA legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who recently allowed the UFC to use his home in Orlando for the press conference before UFC on Fox last month. Shaq spoke with Ariel Helwani yesterday for UFC on Fox about his love for mixed martial arts, but he quickly changed the subject to how he’d still like to “beat the hell” out of Jose Canseco, who also fancies himself a bit of a fighter and a major sh*t-talker on the ol’ Twitterverse.
If you don’t recall, Canseco took his beef with the Big Social Media’er to the masses a little over a year ago, when he Tweeted the very subtle message, “hey pussy” at Shaq. Being more of an eloquent poet when it comes to organizing his words, Shaq responded, “ill beat your ass rat boy the whole world saw u run from hung man Choy. Set it up ill break your jaw.” Thus, a major feud was born, and even to this day, Shaq still wants a piece of Canseco, but only if Dana White will make it happen.
Shaq wins; I don’t remember a Canseco Fu.
I am pretty sure Shaw can beat the hell out of not just him but literally everybody in this mma thing. Especially if you don’t have any rules. Size matters a LOT
Umm, no it doesn’t. Maybe you need to go back and watch the early days of the UFC, before there were weight classes. Keith Hackney comes to mind.
Shaq plays basketball, therefore he can’t possibly have an ounce of toughness. If they guy falls to the ground when someone bumps into him, he’s not going to stand a chance when he actually gets punched in the face
Scary as it is I don’t think Shaq could even cut all the way down to heavyweight limits haha. Crazy when you look at big guys like Roy Nelson and think Shaq would have to drop about 70 pounds just to come down to his weight.
(and by “don’t think” i mean “no way in hell”)
Shaq weighs 380 minimum.
Shut up and take my money?
I don’t think Shaq has been below 265lbs since he was 11.
