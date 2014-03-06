Shaquille O’Neal Wants Your Money To Fund His ‘Shaq Fu’ Video Game Sequel

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, AKA The Big Do Anything For Money, has launched an Indiegogo campaign in cooperation with Big Deez Productions to crowdfund a sequel to the hilariously awful Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo game Shaq Fu. In a video plea, Shaq admits that the original was a terrible game, so he’s asking for people to pledge $450,000 to help make Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn a reality. Big Deez boasts a lineup of video game developers that have previously worked on classics like “HALO, Street Fighter, Final Fantasy, Alan Wake, Spec Ops: The Line, Battlefield, Killzone, Max Payne, Duke Nukem, and many other huge franchises,” according to the Indiegogo profile. So it doesn’t seem like it’s a complete waste of money.

As with any crowdfunding project, the various donation levels come with special rewards, as a basic donation of $15 gets you a digital copy of the game for PC, while a $35,000 pledge gets you an evening at the TNT NBA studio. What does that entail? Probably being groped by Craig Sager at some point, but also:

My favorite of the rewards is probably paying $1,000 to have Shaq follow you on Twitter, because nothing says success like paying a celebrity to follow you on Twitter. In my opinion, you have to earn a celebrity follower, just as I used my charm and occasional wit to get Dana DeArmond to follow me. So why, Shaq? Why are you doing this and why should we give you our hard-earned pog money?

And here is the Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn teaser trailer to make you open those wallets a little wider.