Shaquille O’Neal Wants Your Money To Fund His ‘Shaq Fu’ Video Game Sequel

03.06.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, AKA The Big Do Anything For Money, has launched an Indiegogo campaign in cooperation with Big Deez Productions to crowdfund a sequel to the hilariously awful Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo game Shaq Fu. In a video plea, Shaq admits that the original was a terrible game, so he’s asking for people to pledge $450,000 to help make Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn a reality. Big Deez boasts a lineup of video game developers that have previously worked on classics like “HALO, Street Fighter, Final Fantasy, Alan Wake, Spec Ops: The Line, Battlefield, Killzone, Max Payne, Duke Nukem, and many other huge franchises,” according to the Indiegogo profile. So it doesn’t seem like it’s a complete waste of money.

As with any crowdfunding project, the various donation levels come with special rewards, as a basic donation of $15 gets you a digital copy of the game for PC, while a $35,000 pledge gets you an evening at the TNT NBA studio. What does that entail? Probably being groped by Craig Sager at some point, but also:

Shaq Fu reward

My favorite of the rewards is probably paying $1,000 to have Shaq follow you on Twitter, because nothing says success like paying a celebrity to follow you on Twitter. In my opinion, you have to earn a celebrity follower, just as I used my charm and occasional wit to get Dana DeArmond to follow me. So why, Shaq? Why are you doing this and why should we give you our hard-earned pog money?

And here is the Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn teaser trailer to make you open those wallets a little wider.

Shaq Fu image 1

Shaq Fu image 2

