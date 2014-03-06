Shaquille O’Neal Wants Your Money To Fund His ‘Shaq Fu’ Video Game Sequel

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, AKA The Big Do Anything For Money, has launched an Indiegogo campaign in cooperation with Big Deez Productions to crowdfund a sequel to the hilariously awful Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo game Shaq Fu. In a video plea, Shaq admits that the original was a terrible game, so he’s asking for people to pledge $450,000 to help make Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn a reality. Big Deez boasts a lineup of video game developers that have previously worked on classics like “HALO, Street Fighter, Final Fantasy, Alan Wake, Spec Ops: The Line, Battlefield, Killzone, Max Payne, Duke Nukem, and many other huge franchises,” according to the Indiegogo profile. So it doesn’t seem like it’s a complete waste of money.
As with any crowdfunding project, the various donation levels come with special rewards, as a basic donation of $15 gets you a digital copy of the game for PC, while a $35,000 pledge gets you an evening at the TNT NBA studio. What does that entail? Probably being groped by Craig Sager at some point, but also:
My favorite of the rewards is probably paying $1,000 to have Shaq follow you on Twitter, because nothing says success like paying a celebrity to follow you on Twitter. In my opinion, you have to earn a celebrity follower, just as I used my charm and occasional wit to get Dana DeArmond to follow me. So why, Shaq? Why are you doing this and why should we give you our hard-earned pog money?
And here is the Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn teaser trailer to make you open those wallets a little wider.
But I already have Street Fighter 4
Shaq-Fu was fucking terrible. Shaq-Fu made Clayfighters look like Tekken 5.
Hopefully these guys can rally and put a stop to this ill-advised nonsense: [www.shaqfu.com]
shaq fu was the worst video game of all time he needs give me the three dollars back i wasted renting that game
Shaq Fu wasn’t that bad. I mean, it wasn’t a great fighting game, especially against the competition, but it was playable. There are far worse games out there.
I would sooner pledge to a crowdfunding effort for a Fu-Schnickens reunion album.
The story behind Shaq-Fu is hilarious. It had nothing to do with Shaq until EA got the license and made the developer cram him there.
Yeah, and that’s why he couldn’t be in NBA Jam after the original arcade version.
Fuckin’ EA.
The same with Jordan and the Chaos in the Windy City, EA had licensing deals with several players and decided to not use them in their own basketball games for strange reasons. Subsequently other companies like Acclaim and 989 Studios had an hell of a time using player likenesses. So Jordan and Barkley aren’t in NBA Live or NBA Jam because of their personal licensing deals with EA.
Wait wait wait wait…did I read that right? If I donate $35,000 to a guy who’s made well over $500 million in his life, TRAVEL IS NOT INCLUDED??
With that being said, the game is terrible but not the worst of all time, it’s pretty bad though.
Wait a minute. $450,000? Shaq should have that much in his fricking sofa cushions. He bloody well should be paying us back for everyone who had to fake enthusiasm at recieving that crappy game as a gift as a child.