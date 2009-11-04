SHARAPOVA HAS A BOYFRIEND?

It looks like tennis star Maria Sharapova [you know, as opposed to Wichita Federal Credit Union middle manager Maria Sharapova] finally has settled on a man. Cue the obligatory “That’s too bad, really, because I totally had a shot with her.”
Now comes word that [Lakers] struggling backup guard Sasha Vujacic and tennis star Maria Sharapova might be dating after the two were seen cuddling at a recent U2 concert.
And now the LA Times begins a cititation spree that may or may not force to lose control of bowels and leave you huddled in the corner crying for Mama.
In a recent posting, the website SportsByBrooks reported that CNBC reporter Darren Rovell revealed on Twitter the possibility of this power union earlier today. That was followed a few hours later by Matt Cronin of tennisreporters.net tweeting that it was indeed true.
But Tommy said that Heather said that Brandon said that they were just friends! Oh, who to believe; I’m sure he’s pounding that sweet, tender Vujacic all the same. It’s a good time to be a basketball player that nobody outside of LA has ever heard of. It’s also a good time to be a porpoise. I just think they’re nifty animals.
Just one more reason why U2 should be wiped off the earth.
Shitty Eastern European basketball players have all the luck. First Marko Jaric bangs Adriana Lima, now Sasha Vujacic gets to bang this on top of the fact his name is Sasha.
“First Marko Jaric bangs Adriana Lima, now Sasha Vujacic gets to bang this on top of the fact his name is Sasha.”
In all fairness, “Shasha” in european culture means “Flaming homosexual.”
Or so I heard…..
There are about 5 players in the NBA this story could be about and it would make me very, very mad. Sasha Dude’s-a-chick is #3.
There are about 5 players/ex-players this story could be about that wouldn’t make me mad at all: Rik Smits, Gheorge Muresan, Arvydas Sabonis, Detlef Schrempf, and Sarunas Marciulionis.
I’ll make a bet with him. I beat him in a game of one-on-one, I get to bang his girlfriend. In the unlikely event he beats me…
no, that won’t happen.