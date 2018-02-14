REDEMPTION FOR SHAUN WHITE!
HE WINS GOLD on his final run in men’s snowboard halfpipe! #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKbGvd pic.twitter.com/b4Yn2jVVGN
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018
After his ridiculous 98.5 qualifying run for the Men’s Halfpipe competition, Shaun White was primed for another Olympic gold medal. Unlike most qualifying runs that hold back before really trying to wow the judges, White pulled out all the stops — his signature double mctwist 1260, a double cork 1080, and more. It was smooth. He looked like a man possessed. And it led him to his third Olympic gold.
In fact, let’s look at that qualifying run again before we get into it.
Eh, I guess he’s not bad at snowboarding.
That gold medal ain’t gonna make those accusations go away.
It’s a misconception that a 100 in snowboarding is a perfect run. The scoring is different from gymnastics. Scores in snowboarding are relative to each other, not to some arbitrary standard. So a 100 is the best run possible on any given day. It is a score that is only available for the final competitor of the day. It is impossible for someone to get a 100 on their first run,because there are other competitor who could theoretically do better, even if it was better than a run that actually got a 100.
I watched it live.. it came down to 3 guys. All were going to medal, but the order was not determined. The 2 other guys flopped, terribly. Crushed by the pressure. White gets out there and pulls one of the most unbelievable runs out. Very good tv. Its like they say in sports, its all about the pressure, the moment.. the tomato had it.