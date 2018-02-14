REDEMPTION FOR SHAUN WHITE! HE WINS GOLD on his final run in men’s snowboard halfpipe! #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKbGvd pic.twitter.com/b4Yn2jVVGN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018

After his ridiculous 98.5 qualifying run for the Men’s Halfpipe competition, Shaun White was primed for another Olympic gold medal. Unlike most qualifying runs that hold back before really trying to wow the judges, White pulled out all the stops — his signature double mctwist 1260, a double cork 1080, and more. It was smooth. He looked like a man possessed. And it led him to his third Olympic gold.

In fact, let’s look at that qualifying run again before we get into it.