Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes entered Saturday night looking to get their first win in Big 12 play on the season when they welcomed Baylor into Boulder for a battle of 2-1 teams that both needed this game in their quest for bowl eligibility.

It looked like Baylor was going to come out on top for most of the game, as they led by 14 at the half and took a 7-point lead late in the fourth quarter. However, after hooking a field goal wide left that would’ve put them up 10, Baylor gave Colorado an opening to tie the game and force overtime. It looked unlikely, but Shedeur Sanders (who once again spent more of the game taking hits and sacks than Colorado would like) was able to break the pocket on the last possession and fire a Hail Mary pass to LaJohntay Wester, who somehow found enough space to haul it in with no Baylor defenders even making a decent play on the ball.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! COLORADO WITH A TOUCHDOWN IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🤯😱@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/8niJ6NPK8t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

I have no idea what 24’s plan was, standing 8 yards deep in the end zone, but he couldn’t close fast enough on the ball to make a play and Wester was able to get free from his defender, who couldn’t keep his footing on a change of direction, with Wester getting his arms under the ball for the unbelievable game-tying touchdown.

This pass by Shedeur Sanders and the catch by Lajohntay Wester in the final seconds of regulation was wild 🤯🤯@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/tKuuBmO1pv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

In overtime, Colorado scored on the first possession and Baylor quickly marched inside the five where it looked like they’d find an answer. Instead, Travis Hunter created a turnover when he was able to jar loose the ball at the goal line as Baylor was going in for the tying score, with the ball going through the end zone for a touchback to end the game.

TRAVIS HUNTER FORCES THE FUMBLE FOR THE COLORADO WIN 😤🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/9HIumwyqCl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

It was an absolutely wild finish to the game that saw both of Colorado’s big stars, Sanders and Hunter, get their fingerprints on the two biggest plays of the game and lift the Buffaloes to 3-1 on the season.