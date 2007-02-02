SHOCKEROO: FOOTBALL FANS LIKE STRIPPERS

Now see, this is my kind of story: a hard-hitting work of journalism that combines football fans and strip clubs as part of the Miami Herald's ongoing coverage of Super Bowl XLI.

Pure Platinum near Fort Lauderdale and Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami Gardens try to snare… guys who want plenty of booze, women and food to supplement their giant plasma-screen viewing of the Colts-Bears game… "Scantily clad women, beer, and football — it doesn't get any better than that," said [Angelina] Spencer, whose trade group [for adult nightclubs] estimates that strip clubs in Miami-Dade and Broward will triple their business on Sunday.

Only triple? Did she not hear that I was in town? Break out the calculator, Angie, cuz Daddy's got an expense account. Well, not really. I work for a blog. But I do have a credit card, and tits are way more important than being able to get a loan ten years from now.

Pure Platinum has 22 smaller televisions, which is why a 6-by-8-foot projection screen with stereo audio will be set up on the main stage… The club's halftime entertainment will feature a ''football-inspired cabaret show'' with 12 dancers dressed as cheerleaders and Colts and Bears players… All of the dancing happens during pregame, halftime, and postgame, [because] "The only time a grown man loses interest in seeing a half-naked woman is when the Super Bowl game begins," laughed Spencer.

Hold the fucking phone. Half-naked? What kind of bullshit strip clubs is she going to? And how do I avoid them? She's right, though: as much as I want to call lap dances and the Super Bowl two great tastes that go great together, it's a conflict of interest. Anything less than full attention to either one, and you're shorting yourself. But in a pretty great way.