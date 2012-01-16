Shocking: Khloe Kardashian Talked Lamar Odom Out Of Taking A Year Off

Dallas Mavericks forward Lamar Odom is not exactly having a good season, as the reigning NBA 6th Man is averaging just 6.8 points and 5 rebounds per game. The former Laker was of course sent to the Mavs in order for the Lakers to free up cash in case they traded for either Chris Paul or Dwight Howard, but now it just looks like they dumped him off for the sake of winning games.

To be fair, though, Odom had a hell of an offseason. Back in July, his 24-year old cousin was murdered and not even a week later he was involved in a car accident that killed a teenager. Factor in the NBA lockout and the guy might have just been a teeny weeny bit stressed out. Enough to make him want to take a year off from basketball to get his head in the right place.

Thankfully, his co-star, I mean wife, prevailed with the voice of reason.

“My wife talked me out of it. “Cause I was asking myself: ‘Was I mentally prepared to play? If I didn’t play well, was I mentally prepared to help the team?’ I had thought, ‘Maybe I need a year.’ Because of the lockout, I thought, ‘Maybe somebody’s sending me a sign that I needed this time off.’ (Via ESPN)

That’s an incredibly fair assessment. I’m actually quite impressed with his ability to identify the needs of his personal well-being, as opposed to increasing his net worth, risking injury or being a detriment to his team.

“(But) when I told some of my friends and my family that I was thinking about steppin’ back for a minute, I think the reaction from the closest people to me kind of gave me the energy to get back at it.”

The closest people being his wife, of course, so forgive me if I now take his whole woe-is-me routine with a grain of salt. Look, I feel really bad for the guy. The death of a family member and then being involved with the death of a random stranger is just awful, and he’s also dealing with a pending lawsuit from a transgender club-goer claiming that Khloe and Lamar had someone beat her up at a nightclub a few months back. That’s a lot of stressful crap.

But his life is also staged for TV, so I see more than 50% of what he does as fake, and I’m probably being way too generous. Because he agreed to whore his life out in exchange for fake reality fame and his entire life is about making money, I refuse to believe that he was going to turn down $8.9 million for this season when he only has one more season left in his current deal. No way a team offers him this kind of money again. So good looking out, Khloe.

