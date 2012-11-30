Shut Up, David Stern

Last night, as I was initially excited to watch what felt like the first honest-to-Cthulhu good Thursday Night Football game of the season, word broke across the Twitters and some sports network that doesn’t like to source other reporters that the San Antonio Spurs would be playing without the team’s stars – Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker – against the Miami Heat. And I had to turn away from Kate Upton to do a spit take because I was like, “Well why in the H-E-Hockey-Lockout would Gregg Popovich do that?”
It turns out that he had a pretty darn good reason.
Meanwhile, the game was actually fantastic. I get a kick out of joking that San Antonio is the most boring team in sports, but they’re obviously not and they proved that by leading the Heat the majority of the game before ultimately falling to Miami, 105-100. So what’s the big deal then? Teams play and lose all the time, and teams certainly rest their starters. Well, David Stern ain’t having that nonsense.
It’s as clear as the shiny spot on Stern’s goblin forehead that the commish is pissed that Pop and the Spurs would deprive NBA fans of Duncan and Co. on a night when there are only two games. It’s also pretty clear that teams like the Spurs aren’t exactly the frosting on Stern’s big market cake. He favors teams that have big name stars and play in big cities for big TV markets, so when a team in a city like San Antonio bucks that trend for so long, Stern can only sit by, stroking his bed of skulls and mumbling, “You better play your f*cking stars.” Stern can shake his head and devilishly laugh off claims and accusations like this all he wants, but we all know it’s true.
Otherwise, why the hell would he make such a horsesh*t, asinine threat like this? What is he going to punish the Spurs for? For running their team the way they want to? Is Stern going to force the team to hire one of his buddies as an executive as he’s done with other teams over the years? It’s pure bullsh*t.
Alas, people disagree, and the pot is being stirred today by writers at ESPN, CBS and especially Fox Sports, where this stupid non-story has already been dubbed “Starter-gate”. Even ESPN’s mouth-breathing commenters are chiming in. Regardless, I’ll join in with Spurs fans in sending Stern this important message:
I like that on a daily, if not hourly basis, the title of “worst sports commissioner” changes between all four idiots.
GUH, David Stern, please get eaten by a passel of your fellow weasels.
The thing of it is David Stern is really unquestionably the best of the four.
Bettman is the worst. Selig is awful. Goodell has lost any and all credibility he had in the last two years.
Bettman is the worst. 3 lockouts in 10 years. How he keeps his job is beyond me.
Yeah, overall Bettman is horrendous, but Stern is in the lead for a few hours thanks to this.
I’m curious if Stern is going to pull a Bud Selig. Tell everybody that he’s going to retire when his contract ends, and then decide to come back for a few more years.
Stern should sanction those who make the schedules, not Pop for resting his players.
Sorry, that’s a league thing, and the league is infallible. Clearly all players must play as much as possible if their jerseys are in the top 50 sellers list.
Then the Heat should have played as many games as the Spurs…
^^SHUT YOUR FACE STRINGER BELL OR STERN WILL SANCTION YOU!!!
Thank goodness Popovich is a surly old curmudgeon and won’t take any of Stern’s crap.
Going out on a limb to say that Pop doesn’t have any f***s to give and will not change the strategy he has used for years just because Stern decided it’s a problem when they are on national TV.
NBA needs those ratings. The Nuggets / Warriors game is the perfect follow up to Heat / Spurs
I suspect Stern already hates the Spurs because they win without the big-market glamour–plus, the Heat should probably be concerned that their A team barely beat the Spurs B team, at home.
Greg Popovich is the Jimmy McNulty of the NBA.
as someone who lives in Seattle I would like to add: FUCK YOU DAVID STERN.
I bet when Stern delivered the bad news, he closed his statement with “I love you, Pop”.
Sending them home was rough. Seen the point many places that Stern should be thanking them for making the NBA the top story on a football night.
between this news and the recent celtics fight, i’m finding that the espn.com comments section is dangerously close to youtube territory.
I can’t wait til Stern begins regulating players’ minutes. It’ll be like my ol’ YMCA games, everyone gets equal PT. Except Andris Biedris. He sits
It almost never fails that if ESPN’s “personalities” are want to make a huge deal out of something, it is probably bullshit just like Stern’s idea of “fairness” in his league.
If I’m the owner of the Spurs I would include this note with the check:
Dear Mr. Stern,
Thank you for your concern over our player’s health and well-being.
Love,
The San Antonio Spurs’ Owner
P.S.: Lick me.
