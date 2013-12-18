SIU Head Coach Barry Hinson Loses His Mind Talking Mama’s Boys, Puppies & SEAL Team 6 In Postgame Presser

My wife! MY WIFE!
Here’s Southern Illinois basketball head coach Barry Hinson going full I DRIVE A DODGE STRATUS during Tuesday’s post game presser. SIU lost to the Murray State Racers 73-65 and fell 2-8 on the season, prompting an amazing rant that features dick jokes, multiple comparisons to Hinson’s wife and an explanation of how you “house train a puppy dog.” Oh, and at one point he explains that tactical assassination is the reason his team had so many turnovers.
“There was a sniper in the gym. Didn’t you see that? We had guys falling down. We had a guy snipered at half-court. Two guys snipered at half-court. It was unbelievable. I would’ve thought Navy Seal Team 6 was out there.”
The Salukis have been compromised to a permanent end. Check it out:
[h/t to Extra Mustard]
Really weird rant, but I can see why he is going a little mad. That team is deplorable and not playing hard for him. Barry is a good guy and a good coach. He was a tremendous help to Thomas Robinson when his mother suddenly passed away a few years ago. I hope his team turns it around.
This is certainly a lot more entertaining than watching that game. For a while, during the first half, I thought I was watching a blooper reel. Kudos to the coach for not sugar-coating it. This guy has a good record of connecting with his players. So if this group of players ‘drop their heads’ when he and the other coaches are trying to help them improve – then I must agree with him… time for the treadmill.
ahem… Murray State RACERS!!! rrrrrrRACERS!!!
I have a degree from SIU – glad to see it in the news for the first time…ever.
Racers, dick joke (singular), only one comparison to his wife and not even in the same zip code as “I’m a man! I’m 40!”.
Otherwise, nailed it.
Yeah, about time my alma marter gets mentioned on here
Surprising number of SIU Alumni in this thread. 3 now. (Thats a lot for us)