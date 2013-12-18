SIU Head Coach Barry Hinson Loses His Mind Talking Mama’s Boys, Puppies & SEAL Team 6 In Postgame Presser

#Puppies
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.18.13 7 Comments

My wife! MY WIFE!

Here’s Southern Illinois basketball head coach Barry Hinson going full I DRIVE A DODGE STRATUS during Tuesday’s post game presser. SIU lost to the Murray State Racers 73-65 and fell 2-8 on the season, prompting an amazing rant that features dick jokes, multiple comparisons to Hinson’s wife and an explanation of how you “house train a puppy dog.” Oh, and at one point he explains that tactical assassination is the reason his team had so many turnovers.

“There was a sniper in the gym. Didn’t you see that? We had guys falling down. We had a guy snipered at half-court. Two guys snipered at half-court. It was unbelievable. I would’ve thought Navy Seal Team 6 was out there.”

The Salukis have been compromised to a permanent end. Check it out:

[h/t to Extra Mustard]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Puppies
TAGSBARRY HINSONBASKETBALLCOACHES FLIPPING OUTCollege BasketballCOLLEGE SPORTSDICK JOKESNCAA BASKETBALLPUPPIESrantsSEAL TEAM 6SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP