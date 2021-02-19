There is nothing that brings joy to the masses quite like videos of animals, particularly animals doing things that are usually reserved for people. Dogs skateboarding is the elite of the elite in this genre. Dogs serving as bat boys at Minor League Baseball games is also a favorite. Basically, dogs doing anything sports related is a beloved past time of viral internet video creators, with the occasional cat playing soccer finding its way into the mix.

However, we are really limiting our possibilities when we insist on limiting our purview of animals doing sports things to just dogs and cats. The diversity of the animal kingdom has not fully been explored properly, and I would like to present Exhibit A of what I mean by this.

Look at this sledding chicken.

So, umm.. one of my coworkers adopted a chicken from the farm. His son took the chicken everywhere. The now enjoys sledding. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/jGEtztVMOM — Lindsay and the Goats #BLM (@LMarqusee) February 18, 2021

Yes, that chicken went X Games mode and crushed it on its little sled going down not just a straight hill, but a hill with a curve. That is a strong degree of difficulty and just look at how the chicken finds the balance with a little wing flap at the top and then cruises, cool as the other side of the pillow, down to the bottom.

The chicken is apparently a retired laying hen who was adopted from a farm and is now a beloved pet of this family, per the person who blessed us with this video (who works at said farm). The chicken very clearly enjoys its post-egg laying life as an extreme sports athlete, and we should all be so lucky to find such a rewarding, self-fulfilling second chapter. As the guy who recorded the video says, “awesome,” indeed.