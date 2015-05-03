‘SNL’ Opened With A ‘Pirated Stream’ Of Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao That Was Better Than The Real Fight

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Some people are waking up this morning and realizing that they spent $100 on a boxing match last night. Unbeknownst to them, while their bank accounts were getting a little lighter, SNL aired the fight for free thanks to a pirated stream that it was able to acquire.

Well, it wasn’t exactly a pirated stream, because instead of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, SNL gave us Jay Pharoah and Aidy Bryant (the show warned everyone that Pacquiao may have looked like a “white woman with a fake goatee and a t-shirt”). It also didn’t have the exact same result as the fight, as SNL declared Pacquiao the winner, because Pharoah and Keenan Thompson left the sketch to go watch the end of the fight in musical guest Wiz Khalifa’s dressing room.

This wasn’t the only mention of the fight on Saturday’s episode, of course. Scarlett Johansson seemingly put a dagger through Jay Pharoah’s heart at the end of the show. Pay special attention to Pharoah’s face because that’s how a lot of folks looked after the fight.

