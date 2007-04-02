SO… BASEBALL’S BACK

04.02.07

Last night the Mets beat the Cardinals 6-1 on Opening Night, which is the generally the most disappointing beginning to any sports season, because the real thrill of baseball comes from games being played all throughout the day and into the night on Opening Day. Hey, that's today! Yay!

I don't even know why this story is leading this morning. It's not like anything happened. It just gives a chance for people to project 162 games' worth of stats after one game. Like Tom Glavine will go 35-0, Albert Pujols will hit zero home runs all season, and the Cards will finish 0-162. Actually, that would be pretty sweet.

Oh, and the photo is of alleged World Series MVP David Eckstein grittily and whitely getting tagged out at home. Up next: interesting news.

