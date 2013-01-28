So Much For Elin: Tiger Woods Is Apparently Dating Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn

Two weeks ago, there was a juicy HOTT GOSS rumor floating around that Tiger Woods was offering his ex-wife Elin Nordegren $200 million to remarry him, and he was backing that up with an additional $350 million prenuptial agreement. Of this rumor, which came from the dismissive-wank-worthy National Enquirer, I wrote that it made no sense, because:

Nordegren already took $110 million from Woods in their divorce, so why would she trade the remaining shreds of her dignity for $200 million and endless public scorn? Woods could save his $550 million package and still sleep with pretty much any girl on this planet.

It turns out that option 2 was correct, because the man who is probably going to win his seventh Farmers Insurance Open title today has apparently been dating Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn since November.

Rumors continue to swirl that the divorced golfer, 37, has embarked on a serious relationship with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. HollywoodLife reports that Woods and Vonn, 28, have been dating since November — with the pair spending time together this month in Antigua and on the ski slopes of Salzburg, Austria. (Via US)

I have to tell ya, I’m pretty upset with my team of researchers and especially my fact checkers right now. I mean, I depend on these guys for 100% accurate news and they turn around and feed me a completely bogus rumor about Woods. What makes this even more obvious is that Woods and Vonn are so perfect for each other, and we should have seen this transparent denial from Vonn coming.

“Lindsey is currently in the midst of the World Cup season in Europe,” a rep for Vonn told Us Weekly. “Her focus is solely on competing and on defending her titles and thus she will not participate in any speculation surrounding her personal life at this time.”

That speculation also includes the divorce that she just finalized. I imagine that she called Tiger as soon as the ink dried and said, “Well, that’s it, my divorce is done” and he replied, “Sweet, how much did you get?” Then, when she told him that she didn’t get much at all, Woods filled his attorney’s pool with piranhas.

Anyway, Lindsey always seems nice, so everyone wins.