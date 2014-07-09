Mischievous Soccer Fans Are Uploading The Brazil Vs. Germany Match To Pornhub

Getty Image

While Germany was pounding Brazil 819-0 in yesterday’s World Cup match (score approximate), Twitter was being flooded with “I’d upload Brazil v. Germany to Pornhub but they don’t accept rape” jokes. Well, someone took the one-liner even further, and apparently uploaded the game that made Jesus cry to the porn streaming website, alongside such classics as “amateur housewife” and “every NY Mets game.”

Is it real? This tweet seems to confirm so:

I believe that we will…upload soccer matches to porn websites.