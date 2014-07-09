Mischievous Soccer Fans Are Uploading The Brazil Vs. Germany Match To Pornhub

#Pornhub
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.09.14 8 Comments
Brazil v Germany: Semi Final - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Getty Image

While Germany was pounding Brazil 819-0 in yesterday’s World Cup match (score approximate), Twitter was being flooded with “I’d upload Brazil v. Germany to Pornhub but they don’t accept rape” jokes. Well, someone took the one-liner even further, and apparently uploaded the game that made Jesus cry to the porn streaming website, alongside such classics as “amateur housewife” and “every NY Mets game.”

Is it real? This tweet seems to confirm so:

I believe that we will…upload soccer matches to porn websites.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pornhub
TAGSBRAZILGERMANYPORNHUBWORLD CUP

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP