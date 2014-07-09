Mischievous Soccer Fans Are Uploading The Brazil Vs. Germany Match To Pornhub

While Germany was pounding Brazil 819-0 in yesterday’s World Cup match (score approximate), Twitter was being flooded with “I’d upload Brazil v. Germany to Pornhub but they don’t accept rape” jokes. Well, someone took the one-liner even further, and apparently uploaded the game that made Jesus cry to the porn streaming website, alongside such classics as “amateur housewife” and “every NY Mets game.”
Is it real? This tweet seems to confirm so:
I believe that we will…upload soccer matches to porn websites.
This is the best thing I’ve seen all year, aside from LeBron sulking.
Ha!
This is so great.
This just made my week. The twit had me rolling in the floor.
brilliant.
I thought they were joking about that when I was whacking off this morning. Hmm.
“Young Brazilians get fucked by entire German Soccer Team” Oh indeed.
That is fabulous! I especially love Pornhubs response.