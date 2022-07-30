soccer player annoying
A Soccer Player Got Sent Off For Being Extremely Annoying

In the least surprising news in the world, the English play a whole lot of soccer. For a number of leagues across the country, this weekend marks the return of football — England’s top league, the Premier League, does not return until next weekend, although perhaps the top two teams in the world, Manchester City and Liverpool, will square off on Saturday.

Anyway, down in Football League Two, one of the games that started off the year occurred between Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers. It looked like the two teams were going to head into the dressing room tied up at zero in relatively uncontroversial fashion, but during injury time, Doncaster midfielder Lee Tomlin decided to get sent off by being extremely annoying.

Bradford City attempted to take a free kick near midfield in the midst of injury time, but Tomlin thought it would be fun to try and waste a little more time. This involved him leaning down and touching the ball, getting in faces, and at one point, falling down after barely any contact. All of this led to the referee hitting him with a pair of yellow cards in less than 20 seconds, which ended his afternoon a bit early.

Even the Bradford City Twitter account thought it was a bit much.

Anyway, this didn’t hurt Doncaster too much, as things ended in a 0-0 draw.

