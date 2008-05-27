SOCCER PRACTICE JUST GOT BETTER

I don't speak Italian (only Italian-flected pidgin English: Ay! You-a no like-a da pizza?), so I don't have an accompanying news story to go with this, but apparently the Italian national soccer team had its practice interrupted when two women stripped down to their bare essentials and tried to hug members of the Azurri. And for the first time in recorded history, Italian soccer players didn't fall to the turf in faux-agony at the slightest contact with another human being.
Man, I just hate it when I'm trying to get through another day of work and bikini-clad hotties come running after me. *Sigh* My life is sad. (Two different videos of the action after the jump.)
IT-AL-Y! IT-AL-Y!
Holy Fake Titties Batman!
This is why Brady Quinn hates soccer.
The implant-ahs the no-ah bounce.
right banner pic: yes, Keanu’s stunt double from ‘The Matrix’
Aw man, the news link had exactly the same obvious thought i did about the choice of music. Bikini girl may be the brownest white woman i've ever seen. Not that i'd complain if she came running after me.
molto caldo!
/hot as hell
Bikini girl may be the brownest white woman i've ever seen.
What about the 2girls1cup girls?
Bikini girl may be the brownest white woman i’ve ever seen.
Not me.–Osi
I'd headbutt faux-neo and snatch that pussy up like fried chicken at a bbq.
/black guy
the retort from the National Football League?
barrel assed, brat eating, beer swilling men that have to buy 2 seats
What, women don't know how to streak in Italy…soccer sucks.
Note: the guys in suits don't work for the team.
Sadly,those women were never seen again.
Ba-ba-da boopie? Be-ba-da, boo-ba-da ba-da-ba ba-da ba?
[www.youtube.com];
What de hell..you walk across da soccer de field. You can tell by that guys face he really didn't won't do it.
They were baffled by the damn clock that counts upward.