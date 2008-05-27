SOCCER PRACTICE JUST GOT BETTER

#Soccer
05.27.08 10 years ago 16 Comments

I don't speak Italian (only Italian-flected pidgin English: Ay! You-a no like-a da pizza?), so I don't have an accompanying news story to go with this, but apparently the Italian national soccer team had its practice interrupted when two women stripped down to their bare essentials and tried to hug members of the Azurri.  And for the first time in recorded history, Italian soccer players didn't fall to the turf in faux-agony at the slightest contact with another human being.

Man, I just hate it when I'm trying to get through another day of work and bikini-clad hotties come running after me.  *Sigh*  My life is sad.  (Two different videos of the action after the jump.)

