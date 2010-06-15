Soccer WAGs and Gambling? There Is A God, and He Probably Hates You

There’s never really a bad time to post a picture of a scantily clad beautiful woman, but this time, it’s actually relevant. The gambling site Paddy Power has joined forces with the newspaper The Irish Mirror to combine man’s most heated passions: sports, beautiful women, and nonsensical competition, into the greatest idea of all time. Betting on the wives and girlfriends of World Cup players. The front runner? Ms. Irina Shayk, the above-pictured girlfriend of Christiano Ronaldo.

