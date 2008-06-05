SOME PEOPLE JUST REALLY, REALLY SUCK

Above is the conversation that Patrick Green of San Antonio had with Sean Beligian of WDFN 1130AM discussing his outrage at the Detroit Red Wings and their fans for disrespecting dead octopi. Oh yes, he's quite serious. And don't call him Shirley.
I didn't see the text of the angry letter he sent to the Red Wings anywhere besides The World of Isaac, so there's no way to know who's to blame for the suspect spelling. Humorless kooks and bloggers often share a shaky grasp of 8th grade language skills. [Update: blame the humorless kook] Here goes:
As a citizen of the United States, I consider the octopus tradition as a sign of degenerate minds. It is disgusting and turns my stomache. The natural environment of the octopus is the ocean. The reason for its capture by fishermen is for human consumption only, not human playtime. To use the body of an octopus in such a manner is to devalue the animal kingdom. If the National Hockey League's policy was to win only 4 games, would fans toss the bodies of dogs and cats on the ice, since they only have four legs?
An animal is an animal. Noone owns the ocean. Noone owns the octopus. It is every persons responsibility to protect animals who are being shown extreme disrespect. It is my intention, if the Animal Control Division fails to send me a written promise to begin voluntarily to vigorously enforce the Detroit City Code, to file a lawsuit against them. My intention is to have a court issue an order to force the Animal Control Division to do its job.
If I do not receive a response to this letter by Friday June 6, 2008, via my e-mail address of [redacted] I will file the lawsuit, against the Animal Control Division and the Detroit Red Wings, for their complicity in this crime.
So he's trying to force them to voluntarily enforce the city code? Is this guy somebody's wife? "I want you to want to do the dishes!" Fuck him. Fuck him right in his self-righteous fish-fucking pants.
Holy shit Sean, it's not like they ruthlessly slaughtered 20 Haditha octopi, then tried to cover it up.
There are worse things in the world.
Who the fuck is this Noone guy? I thought King Triton from The Little Mermaid owned the ocean and octopi.
/sings Under the Sea in my head
//father of a 3 year old daughter
I once threw a dead "animal's" body on some ice.
But it was in Alaska. And she wouldn't sign the divorce papers.
If there is really a God, I beg of you to let this guy go in the ocean and get gang raped by several dolphins,(they are kinky bastards) and see how he feels about the ocean after that. Some people are wasting my oxygen.
"I want you to want to do the dishes!"
So Ufford really is married.
/heard it myself, in those exact words
Hey Pat, Im throwing an octopus right now.
Woooo look at 'em fly! Lets see if I can make it spin like a helicopter, Yep there it goes, and look at the ink!
ahhh for fun.
No no sir. it's not dead. It's resting!
maybe the octopi are detroit fans and they WANT to be hurled onto a frozen pond. ever think about that?
@WDYA
That's a BreakUp ref. You're just whipped.
Best thing about Octopi; 8 tentacles with which to ass rape this homo with.
That is indeed Mr. Greene's original letter which he posted on a public message board about a week ago…
funny he talks about research and stuff but yet he can't spell stomach
i agree with this guy. here people are wasting octopuses while children in Atlantis go hungry. *rolleyes*
Octopi are gross.
Touching one is like touching Brittney Spear's vag….but with less money making possibilities
Dear Japanese Porn…
@Swany: Really? Man, I suck.
/autoerotically asphyxiates self
//shits pants
Holy Fuck. I killed WDYA! Look, he even shit his pants!
/Looks up words autoerotically, pants.
It’s probably best for this guy not to know what I do with dead goats.
so wait, is this sick fucker saying Detroit fans should start throwing dead dogs and cats onto the ice?
A little gross, but I guess I'll agree with it….. "come here kitty kitty".
People like this guy should be shipped off to iraq, he won't be crying about dead octopii after that.
@Enrico you better get those videos off youtube then!
Hey guy! I just got here. Anything going on today that can get us talking about the Spurs…? What? Octopus? What octopus? What the fuck does an octopus have to do with San Anto…ah crap.
note to Patrick Green of San Antonio
SHUT THE FUCK UP OR THE OCTOPI GET IT!
"If the National Hockey League's policy was to win only 4 games, would fans toss the bodies of dogs and cats on the ice, since they only have four legs?"
Come on, man, use your head. The fans would sever four of the octopus limbs and then throw the carcass on the ice. BWAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
"Human Fun Time"
I don't know about you guys, but I like to include a cephalopod or two during my fun time. And by fun time, I mean jerking off while fingering my girls butthole.
This is probably the same kind of guy who hates that dolphins get caught in nets but still loves the taste of tuna.