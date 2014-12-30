Somebody At The St. Paul Pioneer Press Is Pretty Damn Awesome At Twitter

#Aaron Rodgers #Twitter
Senior Editor
12.30.14 9 Comments

Wait … hold on … what?

There has to be an explanation here, right?

Oh, turns out, the St. Paul Pioneer Press was talking about this guy’s beard, not a penis. No guys, definitely not a huge, giant red penis.
[Jim Romenesko via Lana]

