Somebody At The St. Paul Pioneer Press Is Pretty Damn Awesome At Twitter

Wait … hold on … what?

There has to be an explanation here, right?

THIS is the beard that Aaron Rodgers tugs for luck: http://t.co/V776AfVrS8 cc: @romenesko pic.twitter.com/0DxiZ0KrnH — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) December 30, 2014

Oh, turns out, the St. Paul Pioneer Press was talking about this guy’s beard, not a penis. No guys, definitely not a huge, giant red penis.

