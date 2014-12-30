Somebody At The St. Paul Pioneer Press Is Pretty Damn Awesome At Twitter

Wait … hold on … what?
There has to be an explanation here, right?
Oh, turns out, the St. Paul Pioneer Press was talking about this guy’s beard, not a penis. No guys, definitely not a huge, giant red penis.
[Jim Romenesko via Lana]
THIS is the beard that Aaron Rodgers tugs for luck: http://t.co/V776AfVrS8 cc: @romenesko pic.twitter.com/0DxiZ0KrnH
— Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) December 30, 2014
Of course it’s not a penis, he really really really likes women.
But apparently it is true what they say about Rodgers having a beard.
Lol.. Nice work all around.
(Minnesotans REALLY don’t like the Packers)
The picture isn’t loading for me. Which means beard is taking on a whole new meaning. And by whole new meaning I mean the original meaning. Penis, I mean a penis.
[lunar.thegamez.net]
[i.imgur.com]
Well, it sure as hell ain’t Brett Favre’s dong.
*That’s a Penis.gif*