Someone’s Dad Forgot To Wear Clothes At The Dodgers Game Today

I woke up today and said, “Isaac, you are not going to post about a half-naked man lounging at a Dodgers game with his boobies sticking out.” Well, here we are everyone. This is the very definition of “zero f*cks given.” This is the very definition of “I’m living the life, you’re not.”
God bless this man. God bless his half-eaten hot dog, his Dos Equis, his DD jugs, everything. He is America.
(Yes, this is a Jimmy Kimmel prank. I’m willing to bet money on it.)
You didn’t have to hack ‘The Cloud’ for these beauties.
Please call Sea World for a rescue! ASAP!
This proves that LA is the home of the Beautiful People.
America! Fuck yeah!
It’s interesting that you think this is someone’s dad.
They’re real…and they’re spectacular.
I’m guessing this guy will be on Jimmy Kimmel tomorrow.
So tremendous!
I’d want to get drunk and pass out after watching Kenley Jansen blow that save too >:-/
Guy’s enjoying his afternoon and everyone has to f@@k with him.
Well be prepared for the $900 million lawsuit now. Fatty fat fats go to games to sue people talking about them now.
pulled up his shorts for maximum tanning