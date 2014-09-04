Someone’s Dad Forgot To Wear Clothes At The Dodgers Game Today

#Los Angeles Dodgers
Senior Editor
09.03.14 13 Comments

I woke up today and said, “Isaac, you are not going to post about a half-naked man lounging at a Dodgers game with his boobies sticking out.” Well, here we are everyone. This is the very definition of “zero f*cks given.” This is the very definition of “I’m living the life, you’re not.”

God bless this man. God bless his half-eaten hot dog, his Dos Equis, his DD jugs, everything. He is America.

(Yes, this is a Jimmy Kimmel prank. I’m willing to bet money on it.)

[Brobible]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Dodgers
TAGSDodgers dadDodgers fanDodgers half-naked manJimmy Kimmel prankLOS ANGELES DODGERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP