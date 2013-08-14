Sorry, Burnsy: ‘Total Divas’ Is Getting Six Additional Episodes

Back when WWE announced the reality show ‘Total Divas,’ I assumed we’d get a month of shoved-down-our-throats promo videos, nobody would watch it and it’d be quickly forgotten forever. Jojo and Eva Marie would go back to their Hawaiian Tropic jobs or whatever and WWE would refocus on adding more dubstep (more, more!) to their WWE Network ads. Our man Ashley Burns is great at covering wholly-unnecessary popular culture for UPROXX, so I said “hey Burnsy, you should do a recap of ‘Total Divas.'” Also, I wasn’t gonna f**king watch it.
He did. And guess what? ‘Total Divas’ turned out to be a “home run,” giving the E! Network its highest debut in a year, INCREASING in viewership the following week and gaining more viewers in a post-Raw rerun than Impact Wrestling gets ever. In celebration, WWE and E! sent out a press release announcing that the original 8-episode order of ‘Total Divas’ had been increased to 14. 14. Sorry, Burnsy!
The press release:
E! has picked up six additional episodes of its popular new series “Total Divas,” which offers the first-ever look into the world of the WWE Divas both inside and outside the ring, bringing season one to a total of 14 episodes. The product of two entertainment giants, E! and WWE, teaming with reality hit maker Bunim-Murray Productions (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”), “Total Divas” has successfully attracted infatuated pop culture enthusiasts who have made the series an instant hit after only three episodes. The series’ sexy stars have let cameras into their glamorous private lives, their sometimes rocky romances and behind the scenes of their hectic sports entertainment careers. Building on its ratings success and enormous social media buzz, E!’s “Total Divas” will continue with new episodes airing Sundays at 10pm with a summer finale on Sunday, September 15 at 10pm. The six additional episodes will debut this fall starting Sunday, November 17 at 10pm ET/PT only on E!
“Our audience has embraced ‘Total Divas’ in a big way and we’re excited to build on the show’s tremendous momentum with six additional episodes,” said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Program Development. “For many women, WWE Divas possess aspirational personalities because of their glamorous lifestyles and international stardom, but it’s their genuine and dynamic personal lives that have truly captivated so many viewers.”
Yep, dynamic personal lives like this:
Or captivation like this:
And genuine moments like so:
And moments that make you feel sorry for Natalya, like this:
Wait, sorry, that was the ACTUAL wrestling show.
Everytime I think we’ve found the bottom of the barrel for entertainment it gets deeper. Much like a Bella twin.
YES! YES! YES!
This is the greatest news of all!
Yes!Yes!Yes!Yes!Yes! This is almost as good as Daniel Bryan becoming champion next sunday!
I blame my wife. She loves this show.
Six more episodes spread out over 12 years? Sure, that’s fine. Six more episodes this season? FFFFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUU
Poor, poor, Burnsy.
lolz… this show is that bad huh?
I’m afraid to go check out your reviews as it might entice me to watch an ep to see how bad it really is. That’s time I could be using to surf the internet looking for naked pics of Sunny.
I actually really enjoy it based on the fact that I get to let loose and just make fun of it. Also, Eva Marie makes me happy.
Natty in her chonies with Tyson…I like. Is that bad?
i like that you used the word “chonies”.
They’re giving Natalya six more episodes to lock in the Sharpshooter.
Six more episodes means at least :19 more seconds of Nattie.
Can’t wait for the episode next season where Nattie is all excited for her match at Summerslam but then she’s sad cause they have to cut it from the show because HHH needs twenty minutes for his full entrance during the main event.
Lo, as it was written, so it has come to pass.
i.imgur.com/FkC7osr.jpg