South Carolina Has Fired Football Coach Will Muschamp

The South Carolina Gamecocks have struggled in the 2020 season, as they’re just 2-5 with wins over Vanderbilt and Auburn. On Saturday, they gave up 59 points in a 17-point loss to Ole Miss, making for their third straight game giving up 48 or more, as things have spiraled a bit in Columbia.

On Sunday, word broke from Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that Muschamp had been let go by the program in his fifth season at the helm.

BREAKING: #SouthCarolina has parted ways with Will Muschamp, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 16, 2020

The school confirmed the news shortly after the initial report.

South Carolina makes it official. Will Muschamp out as coach after 4-plus seasons pic.twitter.com/Yu06G5Y9O6 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 16, 2020

In his time at South Carolina, Muschamp went 28-30, showing brief promise in his second season going 9-4 with an Outback Bowl win, but from there he never found the same success. The last two seasons the Gamecocks have gone a combined 6-13 and their performance over the last three games seemed to seal the deal. Muschamp will get a buyout of around $13 million, so it’s a massive financial commitment from the school to let him go and pay a new coach next season, but it seems the boosters were willing to put up the money to make this move happen.

Will Muschamp's buyout had decreased to ~$13 million, and that'll decrease more with mitigation, but every dollar matters right now. The concern with a downward trend is if you can afford to NOT fire a coach with fan apathy. The optics are bad either way. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) November 16, 2020

As for who comes next at South Carolina, it’s an interesting job in that the expectations aren’t necessarily to be a title contender but to simply be a good team capable of competing in the East and maybe pick up some wins over Georgia and Florida. After the Muschamp era, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them take a swing on an offensive coach in an effort to change things up in Columbia.