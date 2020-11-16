Getty Image
South Carolina Has Fired Football Coach Will Muschamp

The South Carolina Gamecocks have struggled in the 2020 season, as they’re just 2-5 with wins over Vanderbilt and Auburn. On Saturday, they gave up 59 points in a 17-point loss to Ole Miss, making for their third straight game giving up 48 or more, as things have spiraled a bit in Columbia.

On Sunday, word broke from Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that Muschamp had been let go by the program in his fifth season at the helm.

The school confirmed the news shortly after the initial report.

In his time at South Carolina, Muschamp went 28-30, showing brief promise in his second season going 9-4 with an Outback Bowl win, but from there he never found the same success. The last two seasons the Gamecocks have gone a combined 6-13 and their performance over the last three games seemed to seal the deal. Muschamp will get a buyout of around $13 million, so it’s a massive financial commitment from the school to let him go and pay a new coach next season, but it seems the boosters were willing to put up the money to make this move happen.

As for who comes next at South Carolina, it’s an interesting job in that the expectations aren’t necessarily to be a title contender but to simply be a good team capable of competing in the East and maybe pick up some wins over Georgia and Florida. After the Muschamp era, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them take a swing on an offensive coach in an effort to change things up in Columbia.

