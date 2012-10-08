It Just Got Really Dusty In South Carolina

Welcome to the 578,682,357,683th installment of With Leather’s “We Are Absolute, Unapologetic Suckers For Any Video Of U.S. Soldiers Surprising Their Families At Sporting Events” and today’s video clip is a 5-star general of a doozie. During Saturday’s otherwise uneventful, one-sided 35-7 South Carolina Gamecocks win over the Georgia Bulldogs, the wife and two children of Sergeant First Class Scott Faile were brought on to the field to receive a special video message from their hero.
In case you’re afraid to show emotion in front of your co-workers, here’s the breakdown from WLTX:
The family (his wife two children) were brought onto the field as the Columbia Metropolitan Airport MilitaryFamily of the Game. They then saw a videotaped message from Sgt. Faile, explaining how much he loved and appreciated their support. At the end of the message, Faile said how he wished he could be there with them to see the Gamecocks beat up on Georgia.
But that blurb does absolutely zero justice to the actual video, which I command you to watch after the jump. OBEY!
This is right up there with the Fenway Park soldier return, but I’m not about to pick favorites here. What I wonder, though, is at what point a family finally doesn’t fall for this and when the soldier walks onto the field, they’re like, “Oh hey, what’s up. There’s some pizza in the fridge and the car’s been overheating.” That would be kind of fun, right? Oh what do you people know.
(Banner via)
DAMMIT….I told myself I wouldn’t cry this time…..
USA! USA! USA! USA!!
SEC! SEC! SEC! SEC!
[emails video to coworkers]
[waits until hears sniffling]
*hits play*
[like a ninja]
Good for those fans for cheering so loud–it’s nice to hear football fans cheering for something other than their own QB getting a head injury.
Holy shit! I’ve got tears running down my face. That was wonderful!
Am I the only one that got turned on by the cheerleaders’ hand motions? I wonder how they practiced that?
I didn’t cry! (Klingons don’t have tear ducts…BOOSH!)
…..Damned allergies *sniff*
What? Me? Naw, I was just chopping up some onions.
I mean I ate a hot pepper.
I mean I stubbed my toe, like super hard.
How does this get me EVERY SINGLE TIME?! Shouldn’t I have some immunity to this at some point?
Awesome video. I especially like the Mom’s reaction, first pull the shirt of the daughter, then beat her in the sprint so that she can hug dad.
Honesty in parenting: GTFO I wanna hug him first.
I’m just a callous old fart, but when the daughter checks her phone at the 0:54 mark, it just ruined the whole damn thing for me.
I was going to say that every single person in that stadium can go to hell, but Gamecock fans don’t have souls because they aren’t really people.
On second thought, being in Columbia, SC is probably a good enough punishment.