SPHL Holds ‘Military Appreciation Night,’ Lets Its Goalies Murder Each Other

I have a new favorite MMA fight: SPHL goalies Ross MacKinnon and Kiefer Smiley ending ‘Military Appreciation Night’ with a post-buzzer brawl to settle the score after the Pensacola Ice Flyers’ 4-3 victory over the Mississippi Surge.
It’s got everything. MacKinnon lands a stiff, snap left to start the fight and you think he’s going to steamroll this guy, but the punch just causes Smiley to HULK THE HELL UP and whomp the dog shit out of MacKinnon for the rest of the fight. It’s glorious. The fight is over before they reach the boards, but the refs let it go, and Ross learns an important lesson: never f**k with a guy with ‘smile’ in his name. He will END YOU.
And while we’re on the subject of names, I absolutely do not want to know where the ‘Mississippi Surge’ got their name, or what that is.
Video of this epic showdown is below, courtesy of our friends at Puck Daddy:
Relevant:
Needs more Cloutier.
[www.youtube.com]
I was going to say it needs more Roy vs. (insert Detroit goaltender here), but Cloutier, man. I haven’t seen that fight in 14 years and it’s even better than I remember.
Roy fought Osgood.
*Roy fought Os well.
+Grammar.
He also fought Mike Vernon as well, thus the take your pick parentheses.
(And if you respond with “He also fought Vern off,” so help me god, Brandon…)
And here I was, hoping he had fought Bob Essena
Cloutier taunting the whole Islander bench is the original “Come at me, Bro”
Needs more Cloutier:
youtube(dot)com/watch?v=dZrdJpW3fbI
And that, boys and girls, is why you wear your tie-downs.
No tie-downs on goalie jerseys.
Mine had ’em. Then again, our league was poor and we took what we could get.
I’d love to give you some bleeding-heart speech about hockey fights and brain injuries, but at this point everything inside me fills with glee, and my only response to everything is GOALIE FIGHT GOALIE FIGHT GOALIE FIGHT.
Goalie fights….center ice…god I love this sport…
One of my favorites was Rick “GlassJaw” DiPietro getting owned by Brent Johnson. I literally shouted “GOALIE FIGHT” in a crowded ice rink lobby, only to have it ended in one beautiful left hook…
nah… This one is better (starts at 1 min mark): [www.youtube.com]
Love the A-1 Bail Bond advert outside the Penalty Box.
I was there…MacKinnon put his hands on Brad Good and Smiley had to come off the bench…couldn’t let that go without a response, of course. Pensacola and Mississippi Surge are rival teams also. Go Smiley and go Surge!