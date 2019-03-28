YouTube

Opening Day in baseball is upon us, and one spot you’ll see watching your favorite team on Thursday will remind you of one of baseball’s most important legends. Spike Lee, who won his first-ever Oscar earlier in the year for the screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, has directed a short film honoring Jackie Robinson to celebrate what would have been the star’s 100th birthday.

Called Impact, the film honors Robinson, who in 1947 broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. The film is narrated by Sharon Robinson, Jackie’s daughter, and will also appear during opening day broadcasts as a 60 second spot.

Focusing on the day he first took the field for the Dodgers — April 15, 1947 — the film explores the impact that Robinson’s heroics had on people in America.