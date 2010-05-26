Squirrel Goes Nuts At Baseball Game

I’ve never really thought of baseball as a wussy sport, but it’s really difficult not to when I see things like this. Last night, a squirrel stopped the Yankees-Twins game in progress at Target when it ran around the field. Twins third baseman Brendan Harris flinching like that is pretty pathetic. The guy can look down a 90 mile per hour fastball, but jumps when he sees a squirrel? Awful.

The game was eventually suspended due to rain after the 5th inning, which doesn’t help baseball’s case for being a manly game. While the NFL schedules a Super Bowl to potentially be played in the snow, baseball players can’t play in the rain. It makes sense, because their perfect brims may get all bent out of shape, and their button downs might shrink in the wash.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

More squirrel antics after the jump.

If we can put a man on the moon and get a squirrel to water ski, I really believe America can take over the world.