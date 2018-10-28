The Steelers Inexplicably Didn’t Field A Safety Kick And The Browns Recovered

10.28.18 57 mins ago

CBS

The Browns and Steelers played to a tie in Week 1 in a bizarre game that saw the Browns force six turnovers while the offense sputtered and the kicking game was a minor disaster for both teams.

So, in their Week 8 meeting there was plenty of reason to expect weirdness in Pittsburgh for their rematch. Sure enough, the two divisional rivals delivered the wacky and weird action, none more so than a sequence in the third quarter that saw the Browns take a safety on a holding call and then score a touchdown shortly after.

You may be wondering how a team takes a safety and then scores a touchdown themselves quickly after considering they have to kick the ball away to the other team. I give you, the dumbest special teams play of the year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP