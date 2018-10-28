CBS

The Browns and Steelers played to a tie in Week 1 in a bizarre game that saw the Browns force six turnovers while the offense sputtered and the kicking game was a minor disaster for both teams.

So, in their Week 8 meeting there was plenty of reason to expect weirdness in Pittsburgh for their rematch. Sure enough, the two divisional rivals delivered the wacky and weird action, none more so than a sequence in the third quarter that saw the Browns take a safety on a holding call and then score a touchdown shortly after.

You may be wondering how a team takes a safety and then scores a touchdown themselves quickly after considering they have to kick the ball away to the other team. I give you, the dumbest special teams play of the year.