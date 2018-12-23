Stefon Diggs Broke Out Some Awesome ‘Home Alone’ Cleats On Sunday

Twitter/@Vikings

The NFL is slowly allowing players to show a bit more personality on the field with new rules allowing for team choreographed celebrations, which has resulted in some fantastic celebrations.

The league still has fairly strict rules about footwear being worn during games, but in pregame and during certain times of the season players are able to get creative with customized cleats. During “My Cause, My Cleats,” players were able to don special cleats for a charitable cause near and dear to their heart and there were some incredible looking cleats, including Eric Reid’s cleats that paid tribute to the history of protest.

We’ve also seen players having fun with custom cleats before games, and few break out more special kicks than Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs. On Sunday, with Christmas just two days away Diggs rocked a pair of Home Alone inspired cleats that were fantastic.