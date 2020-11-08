Stefon Diggs Broke Out Some Rick James Cleats For Bills-Seahawks

One of the biggest games of the day in the NFL on Sunday sees the Seattle Seahawks make the cross-country trek to Buffalo to face off with the Bills in a matchup of two division leaders. For many, this game is mostly about the Bills and learning exactly where they stand in the hierarchy of the NFL as a whole, as Buffalo has gone 4-0 inside the AFC East this year, but is just 2-2 outside the division.

Seattle strolls in with one of the league’s best offenses, but a defense that’s extremely gettable, allowing the most yards per game in the league this season. The Bills passing attack led by quarterback Josh Allen and new star receiver Stefon Diggs figure to be the two players primed to best exploit Seattle’s porous defense, and Diggs came ready with an extra special set of cleats for the occasion.

Diggs has long worked with sneaker artist Mache one unique cleats dating back to his time with the Vikings, and even though he’s in Buffalo now he still gets his custom kicks done. This week, he’s paying tribute to Buffalo’s very own Rick James with a pretty tremendous pair of cleats that take inspiration from the Rick James sketches from Chappelle’s Show.

They’re complete with Rick’s aura, as described by Charlie Murphy, and the infamous “I’m Rick James B*tch” line on the other foot. We’ll see if Diggs can be cold-blooded on the field against the Seahawks on Sunday to lead the Bills to a big win over Seattle.