Stephen A. Smith To The Ladies: If You Don’t Want To Get Beat, Don’t Piss Off Your Man

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is a shout-y assclown renowned for saying impossibly stupid things, but today on First Take — during a discussion about domestic violence and professional athletes, particularly the Ray Rice controversy — he may have said the stupidest thing he’s ever said: “We keep talking about the guys. We know you have no business putting your hands on a woman…But what I’ve tried to employ the female members of my family, some of who you all met and talked to and what have you, is that again, and this what, I’ve done this all my life, let’s make sure we don’t do anything to provoke wrong actions.”

Um, OKAY!

As you can imagine, this did not set well with many women, included Smith’s ESPN colleague, Michelle Beadle…

A short time later, the World Wide Leader’s staggering jackass issued the following statement on Twitter…

So remember, ladies: if you don’t like getting beaten, don’t do stuff that makes your man want to beat the crap out of you. Get it? Got it? Good.