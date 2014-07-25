Stephen A. Smith To The Ladies: If You Don’t Want To Get Beat, Don’t Piss Off Your Man

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is a shout-y assclown renowned for saying impossibly stupid things, but today on First Take — during a discussion about domestic violence and professional athletes, particularly the Ray Rice controversy — he may have said the stupidest thing he’s ever said: “We keep talking about the guys. We know you have no business putting your hands on a woman…But what I’ve tried to employ the female members of my family, some of who you all met and talked to and what have you, is that again, and this what, I’ve done this all my life, let’s make sure we don’t do anything to provoke wrong actions.”
As you can imagine, this did not set well with many women, included Smith’s ESPN colleague, Michelle Beadle…
A short time later, the World Wide Leader’s staggering jackass issued the following statement on Twitter…
So remember, ladies: if you don’t like getting beaten, don’t do stuff that makes your man want to beat the crap out of you. Get it? Got it? Good.
Maybe Stephen could dig himself out of a hole by enumerating the things women do that might cause someone to abuse them. Like, speaking, or not looking hot enough. Totally preventable.
Essentially he’s saying he quoted himself out of context?
What a moron. He still doesn’t get it.
SAS, why don’t you prevent your mouth from saying stupid things next time, OK?
You might as well ask him to stop breathing, its in Smith’s nature to say something dumb as shit.
And that’s why ESPN pays him, he gets people talking.
Its not like Smith will go away if people stopped talking about him. He’s the Sarah Palin of sports journalism.
Applause to The Bearded one.
Yeah but Burr has a gift of framing these things in a way that isn’t horrific and that makes sense.
He says don’t so stuff to provoke a beating…what does he thinking saying stuff like this will provoke, though?
Everything he says warrants a beating. Take your own advise dude.
Strong take. Also, F twitter. Having to read what amounts to a paragraph of writing in 20 segments is ridiculous.
Twitter was not designed to be a forum for celebs to fix their fuck ups.
Dammit, woman, why do you keep running into Ray Rice’s fist? Can’t you see his fist? It’s right at face level, for crying out loud.
I remember I got so mad when this asshole cop told me I should lock my car doors if I didn’t want my ipad stolen.
Victim blamer!
In this scenario, the cop would have said you probably shouldn’t have owned an iPad if you didn’t want it stolen.
Smith didn’t say something incredibly true, but incredibly obvious and not-at-all helpful, like women in abusive relationships should get out of them, he said that woman shouldn’t provoke abuse, which not only implies that that is what this woman did, but that abusers require provocation.
I don’t think it implies any of that at all. Those are some amazing leaps you’re making.
As a more specific example, one night back in high school, my two older brothers went out for late night jogging. A van blew a stop sign and almost hit them, so they yelled at the driver, only to have the driver stop, leap out with a friend, and attack them before they got back in the van and drove off. When the cops came by to question us, after finding the van and arresting the guys, one of the first things they asked was, “Did you yell something at the drivers when they went through the stop sign?” My brother lied and denied it, but the cop still replied, “It’s a good idea not to yell things at strangers.”
Abusive spouses/partners are one thing. They can’t be reasoned with. No argument here. But especially between two people that live together, things can get heated, and words can be said that provoke people. I’m not saying it’s right when someone hits someone else out of anger (regardless of gender), but there are different circumstances behind different incidences.
Shocker. Cops are motherfucking assholes.
I think the point that both you and Irish are seemingly aggressively missing is that people who are calling Smith an idiot aren’t doing so because they would advise someone to say whatever they wanted at any time and expect no consequences. They aren’t taking the pro-provocation stance in the most absurd domestic violence debate that has ever occurred. To double down on that iPad/cop comment: if someone smashed the window out of your car to take your iPad, Smith would advise you to lock your doors. It’s not that Smith’s out of context words are wrong–surely locking your doors lessens the chance of your iPad walking off–but it’s also painfully irrelevant to what happened.
You can claim leaps in logic all you want, but I doubt you can answer what compelled Smith to say what he did when he did without a little look at context. And, to recap, he said that women shouldn’t provoke wrong actions, and he did so while speaking to a specific case of domestic violence.
this title is incredibly miss leading. it makes it seem like he said it in an incredibly cruder way.
Hmm.. I wonder what his First Take would be if:
“We keep talking about the police. We know you have no business putting your hands on a young black man…But what I’ve tried to employ the young black men of my family, some of who you all met and talked to and what have you, is that again, and this what, I’ve done this all my life, let’s make sure we don’t do anything to provoke wrong actions.”
Every black man I know has been given a variation of that talk.
I get what he was trying to say. His point was we always address the supply side (the beating) but we never attack the demand side (the victims). And though that is an incredibly misguided attempt at opening up dialogue about how women can avoid abusive relationships it is amazingly entertaining to watch. What he should have said was “ladies, if your man is not capable of handling a domestic argument without putting his hands on you then you need to kick his ass to the curb or, if circumstances dictate, run the Hell away before he hurts you. Because abusive men don’t need an excuse or provocation to be abusive.”
But that would have been a rational argument to make, thus barring him from employment at the World Wide Leader.
and i think to any rational human (not worried about a click or page visit count) it reads as such. take into account he is on live tv and just kind of winging it, and he obviously stuck his foot in his mouth.
but when someone says “there are things you can do” it reads better to fill that gap by implying he means “shut your mouth or get slapped up” rather than “leave abusive relationships and/or idiots that don’t act like men.”
He uses the word “provoke” (at least in the quote here). How is one to interpret that means that a woman needs to get out of an abusive relationship before it is too late?
I feel like I am pretty rational and think you both are out of your head. He might have meant to say what you suggest, but in no way do his words clearly convey that message.
Figuring out what Stephen A. Smith means when he talks has to be well above our pay grades. I will say CONSIDER-ATION OF THE ELEMENTS OF PROVO-CATION (not shouted but Smithed) is delightfully post apocalyptic religious leader-ish.
“He uses the word “provoke” (at least in the quote here).”
He used it in two different contexts. One was as provocation for him to take action against someone who had hurt his family, and one as provocation for a man to abuse a woman. I think he was trying to make the point that actions have some sort of cause, whether it’s nobly defending a family member from an assault or being a scumbag and hitting a woman. And I think he was trying to find some deeper connection to the cause-effect relationship that exists in abusive situations and he just don’t have the intellect–or honestly the time in a short TV segment–to really have such a difficult and multidimensional conversation.
This is why guys who are ESPN jocksniffers should maybe leave these sorts of conversations to people who are NOT trying to relate everything back to an athlete. Just a suggestion. I think it’s clear that he has a real issue with abusive men. He said so numerous times. I just don’t believe he had the first clue as to how to approach a subject that is so emotional. He shouldn’t have tried. But maybe we ought not crucify him for being lousy with his delivery. When I watched it I never heard “bitches have it comin’, so get yourself right”. I just heard a guy who was in the tall grass and had no idea how to get out. We should all maybe take our collective outrage and point it towards Ray Rice, the shitheel who started this whole thing by being, well, a shitheel and abusing his soon-to-be wife. THAT’S the guy who I find truly repulsive in all of this.
Damn cajun go watch some more episodes of Girls. SAS has a point that equally applied to both genders.
As in, it didn’t apply to either?
Look, I know what he thought he was saying, but it’s not even close to what he actually said. Worse yet, I’m not convinced he recognizes the difference.
Pretty sure he just said that you shouldn’t provoke an altercation, pretty simple concept. Just because someone escalates a situation doesn’t absolve someone from instigating it.
That’s such a simplistic view point of DV. “Oh just don’t piss off the person who broke my orbital bone! WHY DIDN’T I THINK OF THAT?”
Its not like men who committ DV don’t just completely fly off the handle about completely stupid things the victim had no idea would cause them to get violent. No the victim totally instigated her own beating! I bet if she didn’t talk like that she wouldn’t get knocked out!
@con Read my stats below and then go please set yourself on fire.
@judasdubois His point is that in *some* circumstances the person harmed plays a role in escalating situations and you should avoid doing that. Is he saying that it is okay to harm someone else–absolutely not. So i guess you can misconstrue what he said to act like he is legitimizing DV if that makes you feel better, but that is not how I view his comments.
@Feklhr Congrats on making lots of comments I guess.
To be fair, Stephen A Smith is probably smart to warn people close to him that people will want to beat them.
Seriously. What if she burnt dinner or berated you for eyeing her younger sister? The victims aren’t always blameless, sheeple!
My favorite part about this is that Smith seems like the type of person who would rather eat his children before admitting he’s wrong. This is going to be fun to watch.
I think the RNC just found their keynote speaker for the “How to Talk to Women” seminar.
Yeah, because Stephen A. Smith is a real right-wing blowhard.
Didn’t take long for someone to come up with an unoriginal, uninspired, dimwitted political comment. Color me shocked. Is shocked a color?
1. How can someone not be aware that they can “provoke my own beating” after reaching the age of reason? I know what you mean is not as dumb as you said it but c’mon… I have seen way more provoked beatings than unprovoked beatings. Not saying provocation equals justification, just saying those words you strung together can’t be what you really meant to say.
2. Stephen… Is long winded as your response was it is still victim blaming. A woman should not have to gaurd her words for fear of provoking violence. If they do, they don’t need to worry about provoking the violence, they need to worry about removing this person posing a threat of violence entirely from their lives.
3. “There is no excuse to ever hit a woman” is a patently false statement. Please refer to your local criminal code and Daniel Tosh for guidance on this topic. (What if you come home and she has already drowned two of your kids and is in the process if drowning the third. Can you run over there and pop her then? Sorry, no. There is NO EXCUSE.)
1. What provokes one person, does not always provoke someone else. And crazily enough violent assholes have different tipping points and sometimes provocation is as simple as saying Hi with too high of a voice.
3. Is just bringing up silly hyperbolic situations that would make it ok to strike someone. But in general most rational human beings have no reason in their day to day lives to strike a woman, a man, anyone. And specific to the Ray Rice situation, there is just about zero things his half his size bride to be could have done that would excuse knocking her out. Even if she asked “I wonder if you can hit me so hard you can knock me out?”
I’ve been punched once in my life and I deserved it. It wasn’t exactly pleasant so I try not to put myself in those situations. Does this mean I will never get punched again, nope. Does trying not to provoke people help my odds of never getting hit again, yep.
That being sad, SAS is just like most ESPN commentators. They try to come up with the most outrageous things they can think of just to get people to talk.
This is the dummest thing i have heard, don’t piss off your “women”either, she may come back at you. Just think John Wayne Bobbet!
We can all agree that domestic violence is the true enemy right? So if we want to fix the problem shouldn’t we get off of our politically correct high horse.
Studies say that 50 percent of domestic violence is reciprocal. And according to Professor Carrie Keating’s of Colgate University, women are more likely to hit, but when men hit they do more damage.
[pb.rcpsych.org]
[verbalabusejournals.com]
That means it is a two way street. Men hitting women and women hitting men. If we continue to only hold men responsible to curtail domestic violence we will never get to the root of the matter.
Now having said that, I have zero tolerance for men who abuse their wives/girlfriends. God/Mother nature (or whoever) didn’t give us our strength so we can be bullies.
There’s abuse and then there’s hitting, just like there’s parents who spank their kids and parents who abuse their kids. I’m not trying to compare the circumstances (like comparing hitting a woman as teaching her to behave), only the difference in severity and reason.
Is this dumber then what Bobby Knight said about rape? Pretty close and equally as horrible.
No one should provoke anyone. No one should hit anyone. World peace achieved?
Does he at any time get specific about how not to provoke a beating?
Much like asking an alcoholic how to avoid drinking, asking Stephen A Smith how to avoid a beating is a waste of time.
@NotTheOne, I imagine in the mind of SAS (a frightening place to put oneself), it would require women to completely stop existing.
Regarding SAS’s assertion that he’s never laid hands on a woman, a point he felt strongly enough about to EMPHASIZE.
To paraphrase Chris Rock. You don’t get bonus points for not doing something you shouldn’t do.
+1 That Chris Rock segment should be played for all young men in high school after the testicular cancer video.
So what exactly did he say that was so bad ? This is like the tony dungy comments about Michael Sam that were blown out of wack. Women should not provoke physical altercations with men. What is wrong with him saying that ?
You shouldn’t provoke physical altercation with Klingons. How do you feel about that, shitbreed?
I am not excited, I am disappointed and modestly angry. Also, violence against women is NOT a "nonissue".
Wow, for somebody who hates violence so much, you sure have anger issues there.
I do have anger issues. I do NOT have violence issues. I feel justified in my anger when it comes to domestic violence issues.
I hate domestic violence, but that certainly doesn’t mean I hate violence in general. Hitting a woman gives violence a bad name.
I think we can all agree that we should just point to Bill Burr when it comes to domestic violence discussions.
“If a snake bites you, what’s the first thing your friends say? ‘Well what were you doing? Where ya fucking with it? How did a snake get so mad it bit you?’ Ladies, if I can admit that there are assholes who come home, bad day at the factory, ‘Tuna casserole!’ and start swinging, can you at least admit that not every beating falls out of the fucking sky?”
It doesn’t matter if it falls out of the sky or not, simpleton. It only matters when it lands on their face and body.
We should point to Bill Burr (the comedian) who I am assuming does not beat anyone up. Although he does yell a lot. People who say things like this don’t really know how abusers work. They wait for a reason to beat someone’s ass. They will tell you what to do and not to do because they make up the rules. Then they will backhand you because their football team lost.
@NotTheOne He’s talking about two different things though, and how people tend to mix the two. On the one hand is abusers. These are the people who, as he says, “Come home and start swinging.” There are no rules with them. They are bad people, and I don’t think anyone would say otherwise. What Burr is referring to is someone who hits a woman. The two are not the same. It is wrong to hit a woman, with that I agree. But women are people. And people sometimes provoke violence from other people.
A man and a woman are fighting, some giant screaming match because it’s the end of a relationship. She screams something horrible at him and he slaps her. It was wrong of him to do that, but is he the same as someone who habitually beats women? Should he be treated as such? That’s what Burr’s talking about.
As for Stephen Smith, who the fuck knows what he was talking about. Guy should probably just stick to Oberto commercials.
Let’s see a black athlete beats his white girlfriend and gets 2 gms a white owner with his black girlfriend says something in the privacy of his own home and they want to take everything in life away from him, according to Stephan A that’s how it should be
Take everything in life away from him except for a few billion dollars. But otherwise, sweet analogy.
It’s so fun to see the ignorant little fucks that didn’t grow up with domestic violence in their lives try to talk like they fucking know something. How about this? Let’s go on the vast series of tubes that makes up the interwebs and research the ration of men on women violence to women on men violence! Let’s look at pictures of abuse victims to see who is getting more physical trauma/killed. (Spoiler alert: Women have the shit end of the stick.)
ht tp:/ /ww w.americanbar.org/groups/domestic_violence/resources/statistics.ht ml
Males were 83% of spouse murderers and 75% of dating partner murderers
84% of spouse abuse victims were females, and 86% of victims of dating partner abuse at were female.
50% of offenders in state prison for spousal abuse had killed their victims. Wives were more likely than husbands to be killed by their spouses: wives were about half of all spouses in the population in 2002, but 81% of all persons killed by their spouse.
Most perpetrators of sexual violence are men. Among acts of sexual violence committed against women since the age of 18, 100% of rapes, 92% of physical assaults, and 97% of stalking acts were perpetrated by men. Sexual violence against men is also mainly male violence: 70% of rapes, 86% of physical assaults, and 65% of stalking acts were perpetrated by men.
Do I fucking need to go on?
Is that fucking serious bro ? What exactly did he say that was wrong ? A non issue once again blown up
Hey, the numbers speak for themselves, mindvoid.
Let’s look at it like this: demonstrate to me how women aren’t doing everything they can to avoid getting knock-out uppercutted by their fiances. (Which is what Ray Rice did.) {Spoiler alert: you won’t be able to.}
Have you ever been knocked out? Do you know how long before brain damage sets in whilst knocked out?
Finally, do you think domestic violence would be so prevalent if women were able to hit an “Easy Button” that magically diffuses an altercation? Just what percentage of violence do you think would go down if women tried a LOT harder not to “provoke” their man?
@Feklhr, a million thanks for taking the time to pull this information up and post it. That’s what this thread needed :)
@Downton Gabby – You are welcome. Facts always trump ignorant points of view.
i wish that was true.
Finally, Stephen A. Smith (and your apologists), Kahless is disappoint.
Here’s the problem. SAS is an intelligent man. When he speaks he thinks people will follow what he’s saying. But most people are not so intelligent. So his message gets lost on many. In layman terms he is saying. Its wrong for a man to hit a woman. And anyone who does should go to jail. But maybe women should think before they hit a man because you don’t know if that man will beat your ass, Yes..he will be wrong. But you still got your ass kicked. THAT is what Stephen is saying.
First, SAS is not an intelligent man. If it weren’t for his partner Skip he’d be the single dumbest person in sports broadcasting. I defy anyone to point to a single genuinely insightful thing he’s said at any time in his career.
Second, nobody here or anywhere had any trouble understanding what SAS said. The problem is that what SAS said was (as usual) stupid. Sure Rice may have had a reason he lost his temper. So? It’s completely irrelevant for a couple of reasons:
1. Short of trying to stab or shoot him there is not a thing a 120 lb woman could have possibly done in the confines of an elevator to justify being hit by a 220 lb man. It’s not even a gender thing. Rice would be just as much of a low-class piece of bullying trash if he’d knocked out a 120 lb man. There’s no reason on earth to get violent with an unarmed person half your size.
2. Abusive people are abusive because of their internal problems. There is nothing an abuse victim can do to avoid abuse other than permanently get away from an abuser. Yeah, you can do something to piss them off and trigger an attack, but it’s going to happen eventually no matter what and the abuser will make up some trumped up horseshit to justify it.
What SAS said was shifting a part of the blame to a victim who deserved none of it. This was stupid and offensive because it doesn’t matter if she provoked Rice. Abusers will abuse even if they aren’t provoked and nothing she may have done would justify getting hit by a person twice her size.
Wait….you’re defending SAS AND domestic violence? You’re like a five tool player for terrible stances on life.
You got a mom/sister/wife/gf/grandma/daughter? Imagine me beating one of their heads in with a Louisville slugger and then raping their dead body. Still a nonissue?
The man said nothing wrong. I hate the stupid default outrage reaction any time a man says something about a woman nowadays.
Criminals who rob people are wrong, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take safety precautions to avoid getting robber. That’s all he was saying. Jesus.
That doesn’t mean we’re going to not go after the criminals, it just means you need to use some common sense and maybe stay the fuck away from criminals if possible.
I’d wager good money that you are either a member of the NRA or agree with their political stance. In which case, congratulations, you’re a hypocritical idiot.
In regard to domestic violence, you are still an idiot.
You’d lose good money.
Who’s the idiot now?
Still you.
Just so I’m clear, it looks like a lot of people here think that trying to help victims avoid being victimized is a dumb & offensive thing to do. That sends the message that you are blaming them.
It’s best to focus 100% of your effort on getting the bad guys and leave the potential victims out of it. Especially if you’re a an and the victim is a woman.
The man said nothing wrong. I hate the stupid default outrage reaction any time a man says something about a woman nowadays.
@Jrm, if you really believe SAS said nothing wrong, you should acquaint yourself with some first-hand accounts of domestic violence. Victims – spouses, significant others, children – say the same thing, over and over: “I never knew what would set him/her off.” They report having to walk on eggshells around the abuser for precisely that reason, they never knew what would be the spark to ignite an outburst.
So yes, what SAS said is very, very wrong, and dangerous.
in most cases. But I dont think that changes the point.
The point is that you should always do whatever you CAN do to prevent abuse from happening to you. The same as it is with anything bad in life.
I really can’t get my head around you defending Smith after admitting that he said something that, in most cases, is both wrong and dangerous.
At best Smith is warning the one woman on Earth who never considered that provoking a dangerous person could be dangerous. At the same time, his advice is completely irrelevant to the women who had no idea they were yelling at a dangerous person until it was too late–because they thought they were fighting someone who, deep down, loved them and deserved their trust–and is detrimental to the health of women who cannot fathom their loved one’s being in the wrong, and so are searching for what they have done to deserve the unjustifiable.
Smith didn’t just say something unhelpful, he said something that feeds into one of the fundamental issues of domestic violence.
Next week Smith tackles mental health by asking why people don’t just act more sane, and asks his viewers to consider why drowning victims didn’t just swim to shore.
Beadle is the absolute greatest.
This is my favorite response to violence against women….BUT IT HAPPENS TO MEN, TOO! All the more reason to work together to educate people about DV and sexual assault, no?
Also, though I appreciate your enthusiasm, Feklhr, maybe cool down the troll behavior a few points.
@Catfish, because this story isn’t about domestic violence in general. Yes, it happens to men – although the most prevalent form of abuse committed against men happens to those who are incarcerated, at the hands of other men. Of course, acknowledging that reality diminishes your attempt to paint physical abuse between the genders as happening at equal rates, which, as @Feklhr details, is simply untrue. Women and men who speak out against domestic violence against women aren’t denying that it happens to men, or arguing that when it happens, it should not be prosecuted the same as if the genders are reversed. We are pointing out that in regards to DV, it is far, far more dangerous to be a woman at the hands of a man than vice versa.
Those showing up here to muddle the facts around this case with the “WOMEN DO IT TOO!” cry remind me of the people who show up on articles about rape where the victim was intoxicated and the point is made, consent cannot be given when someone is intoxicated. There’s always a loud few who scream, “MY GIRLFRIEND HAD SEX WITH ME WHEN I WAS DRUNK, HOW COME NO CARES SHE RAPED ME?!?!” You make a mockery of domestic violence (and rape) when you troll the argument with straw men in such a manner.
Violence against women and violence in general are acceptable in black communities. He is a pro ball player. He has to murder her and even then it will still be difficult to punish him. When black people see white violence I am sure they are quick to mention that black people also beat thier wives,children,strangers etc.
And the White race is pure and perfect.
Go fuck yourself you dumb hick.
“You got a mom/sister/wife/gf/grandma/daughter? Imagine me beating one of their heads in with a Louisville slugger and then raping their dead body.”
That’s pretty much a perfect comparison to the poorly-worded and poorly-reasoned words of some jocksniffer on ESPN. Frankly SAS should be on trial for the murder and corpse abuse that he’s committed by saying something dumb while trying to sound smart. Thank you for pointing that out. I’ll alert the Sheriff in Bristol right away.