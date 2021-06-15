A Pekingese named Wasabi was named best in show at the 145th annual Westminster Dog Show on Sunday night. Wasabi seems like a good dog, all things considered, but one person has some pretty major gripes with the dog becoming the fifth Pekingese to take home this title, as Stephen A. Smith used his ESPN+ show, Stephen A’s World, to speak out against the toy breed.

At the crux of Smith’s argument appears to be two things. For one, Wasabi would “scare the living hell out of me,” particularly at night rolls around.

“The house is dark, and you’re just walkin’ around, or you’re just chillin’, sittin’ there, and you open your eyes and I see some little flickering at me — it would scare me, it would scare me, I’m sorry,” Smith said.

He’s also not a fan of Wasabi chilling with all of his awards, saying “he seems a little bit arrogant, that’s what comes to my mind about him.”

The winner of the @WKCDOGS has some SWAG, but DAMMIT he seems a bit arrogant! pic.twitter.com/x1BMH4n92s — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 15, 2021

Now, Smith did say that Wasabi seems like a pretty laid back dog, which is usually the case for the breed — the American Kennel Clubs says that they possess a “calm” energy level. But still, I would watch an hour of television that is just Stephen A. Smith giving takes on dogs. If you’re reading this, Stephen A, I will send you a picture of my Australian shepherd so you can roast his ass. Just let me know.