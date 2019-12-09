Stephen Strasburg Will Stay With The Nats On A Reported 7-Year, $245 Million Deal

The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals entered this offseason with a few significant decisions to make regarding some of their high profile free agents.

The most notable names hitting the market from Washington’s World Series roster were Anthony Rendon and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, both of whom were expected to command massive contracts on the open market. On Monday, the Nationals took care of Strasburg, ensuring the former No. 1 overall pick would remain with the organization for the entirety of his prime, and likely his whole career.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the two sides struck a deal to make him the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, with a 7-year, $245 million deal that sets a new bar for elite pitchers on the market — one that Gerrit Cole will surely be appreciative of as he seeks a mega-deal.

Stephen Strasburg’s deal with the Washington Nationals is for seven years and $245 million, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2019

Strasburg is 112-58 in his career with a 3.17 ERA and a career 33.9 WAR. Maybe more importantly, he’s become one of baseball’s best postseason pitchers, with a career 1.46 ERA in the playoffs and a 0.940 WHIP. He dominated this most recent postseason for the Nats, going 5-0 and allowing eight earned runs in 36 innings, with only four walks all postseason. Now all eyes in Washington turn to Rendon and whether they’ll get something done with him, or if he moves on and they have to seek out a replacement. Either way, they’ve got their ace locked up for years to come.