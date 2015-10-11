USC Coaches Believe Steve Sarkisian Was Drunk During A Game

Getty Image

USC head football coach Steve Sarkisian was placed on a leave of absence Sunday after reportedly showing up to Trojans practice while “in no condition to work.” In the interim, he will replaced by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Clay Helton.

I'm told players just met w/Pat Haden and Clay Helton is interim coach as Haden has asked Sarkisian to take a temp. leave of absence #USC — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 11, 2015

Am told by multiple sources Steve Sarkisian showed up in no condition to work today & #USC brass knows he needs serious help. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 11, 2015

If you’ll recall, Sarkisian made headlines prior to this season after showing up to a big-money, school-sponsored gala at USC while heavily under the influence of alcohol and medication. He made some vulgar remarks at the event, then later apologized and said he would be entering some sort of treatment program.

Following that incident, reports surfaced that Sarkisian would often drink after home and away games and USC proceeded to ban alcohol in the team’s locker room.

Sarkisian has admitted to having a tough time dealing with a public divorce during the offseason, but denied having a problem with substance abuse. He will reportedly “seek treatment” after this latest incident, though it’s not exactly clear what exactly for just yet.

Steve Sarkisian will seek treatment and Clay Helton is interim coach at USC per source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 11, 2015

It’s been an extremely rough year for Sarkisian, but hopefully the leave of absence will allow the coach to step away from football for however long he needs to work out his personal issues.

Update: According to @InsideUSC, Sarkisian was believed to be drunk as he showed up to practice on Sunday.

BREAKING: #USC players said they smelled alcohol on Steve Sarkisian's breath during team meeting this morning — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) October 11, 2015

#USC players noted Sarkisian not sober at team meeting, then he went missing, never went to practice field. Talked to Pat Haden on phone — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) October 11, 2015

Assistant coaches on the Trojans’ staff also reportedly believe Sarkisian was not sober while coaching the team during their game against Arizona State in September.

BREAKING: Some #USC assistant coaches believed Steve Sarkisian was drunk during the Arizona State game on Sept. 26. — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) October 11, 2015

BREAKING: #USC assistants pulled Steve Sarkisian out of player huddle on sideline during Arizona State game. Believed he was not sober — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) October 11, 2015

USC athletic director Pat Haden addressed the media with Helton on Sunday. Here’s a short clip: