USC Coaches Believe Steve Sarkisian Was Drunk During A Game

USC head football coach Steve Sarkisian was placed on a leave of absence Sunday after reportedly showing up to Trojans practice while “in no condition to work.” In the interim, he will replaced by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Clay Helton.
If you’ll recall, Sarkisian made headlines prior to this season after showing up to a big-money, school-sponsored gala at USC while heavily under the influence of alcohol and medication. He made some vulgar remarks at the event, then later apologized and said he would be entering some sort of treatment program.
Following that incident, reports surfaced that Sarkisian would often drink after home and away games and USC proceeded to ban alcohol in the team’s locker room.
Sarkisian has admitted to having a tough time dealing with a public divorce during the offseason, but denied having a problem with substance abuse. He will reportedly “seek treatment” after this latest incident, though it’s not exactly clear what exactly for just yet.
It’s been an extremely rough year for Sarkisian, but hopefully the leave of absence will allow the coach to step away from football for however long he needs to work out his personal issues.
Update: According to @InsideUSC, Sarkisian was believed to be drunk as he showed up to practice on Sunday.
Assistant coaches on the Trojans’ staff also reportedly believe Sarkisian was not sober while coaching the team during their game against Arizona State in September.
USC athletic director Pat Haden addressed the media with Helton on Sunday. Here’s a short clip:
Join The Discussion: Log In With