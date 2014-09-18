Steve Smith Has Some Interesting Thoughts About Sex In An Elevator

In general, athletes are pretty awful on Twitter. Not a day goes by without one of them tweeting a pic of their junk or getting in trouble for saying something they shouldn’t have. But Steve Smith’s not like everyone else. Steve Smith says what he wants and doesn’t care about the repercussions. It also helps that he’s amusing as hell.
Here’s his response to the domestic abuse stuff that’s rocked the NFL.
You can stop tweeting for the rest of the week everyone. Steve Smith won.
Steve Smith is like the Tracy Jordan of football. You don’t know what he’s going to say, belut chances are it’ll be crazy and entertaining.
