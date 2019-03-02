Getty Image

Steve Smith Sr. is good at a lot of things. He’s likely a future Hall of Fame inductee because of his abilities on the football field, and he was also a legendary trash talker, someone who seemingly got better at football the more he verbally sparred with an opponent.

Just because Smith done with football doesn’t mean that skill set has gone away. Smith is a regular on NFL Network in retirement, and as another former player who has found a career in broadcasting, he can certainly judge how other athletes have made that transition. At the NFL Combine on Saturday, he made it clear that he wasn’t a huge fan of Jason Witten’s work on ESPN.

News broke earlier in the week that Witten would leave ESPN and return to the Dallas Cowboys after a shaky rookie year as a broadcaster on Monday Night Football. The the former tight end struggled as an analyst on one of the league’s top broadcasts, and when Smith was asked if he had a similar comeback in him, he made it clear he’s happy where he is.