Getty Image

Football fans who were excited about a new, competitive spring league were let down on Tuesday afternoon, when it became apparent that the Alliance of American Football was headed towards its demise. The league’s primary financial backer, Tom Dundon, decided to suspend all football operations before its first season came to an end.

Some day, there will be a fascinating 30 for 30 about all of this, because while we’re still waiting for official word on what the future holds and for more reports to trickle out about why all of this happened, it surely seems like something incredibly shady is going on. For now, we have a football league that prominently employs Steve Spurrier shutting down for unclear reasons, and as such, the Head Ball Coach has something to say.

Spurrier, the coach of the Orlando Apollos, spoke to the press about the apparent decision to shut the league down, making it a point to excoriate those in charge for lying about the state of the league.