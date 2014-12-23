Steve Young’s Attempt At The Ray Lewis Dance Resembled The African Anteater Ritual

You’re likely familiar with the Ray Lewis dance, a spaz-tastic electric slide featuring wild gesticulations of the arms. In short, it looks like someone having a seizure.
Last night ESPN analyst Steve Young attempted to recreate the dance after Monday Night Football. It was bad. It was very, very bad. For a second there I thought he was doing the African anteater ritual from Can’t Buy Me Love.
The African Anteater Dance is never not funny
I love the Eighties
Who knew he would be a star?
All of us, damnit!