Steven Stamkos Had A Hat Trick And Earned Himself A New Groupie

It’s going to be difficult for any team and player to top what the San Jose Sharks and, more specifically, Tomas Hertl did to the New York Rangers earlier this week, which included a 9-2 win capped off by Hertl’s fourth goal that he flipped through his legs, but the Tampa Bay Lightning gave it their best shot last night. The Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers 7-2 on the back of the flashy Steven Stamkos and his hat trick, which is cool, I guess.
It’s not 4 goals, with one of those goals being flipped between his legs and all, but a hat trick is still impressive. In fact, it was impressive enough that it earned Stamkos this groupie; however, I cannot confidently determine if she’s just an adorable teen with a schoolgirl crush on her favorite athlete or if she wants to wear his skin to their cat wedding.
Okay, scratch that. It’s definitely the latter. Keep an eye over your shoulder, Stamkos.
(GIF via Cork Gaines)
Burnsy, please locate this girl and get her info and get her to call me.
This is not a request.
Seconded. Rebel Wilsons younger and smaller sister is welcome in my place anytime.
Dude, she’s got the craziest crazy eyes.
the craziest
If she’s from Florida then none of you really want her. Too much baggage.
However she is adorbs.
I look at pizza the same way.
That’s me! This is crazzyyyy. The best part about this is that on my Facebook, I have like 10+ pictures of me behind players in their post game interviews. HAHA, this is so great.
You are our frontrunner for most adorable hockey fan of the year.
HAHA, in a landslide. Pools should just close now. This is too good.
*Polls
/toomuchfeels