Getty Image

Stone Cold Steve Austin is no stranger to raising hell whether he was in or out of the squared circle. So naturally the former WWE champion enjoyed the madness that ensued after Khabib Nurmagomedov tapped out Conor McGregor at UFC 229 over the weekend.

In the months leading up to the fight, McGregor was arrested after an attack on Khabib’s bus after an alleged assault on McGregor’s trainer. McGregor took things a step further by calling Nurmagomedov’s manager a “terrorist rat.” All of the terrible things that happened in the fight’s buildup boiled over after the bout, when the champ threw his mouthpiece at McGregor’s corner before all hell broke loose, and Khabib attacked Conor’s team outside the Octagon and members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage hopped into the cage to attack McGregor.

Discussing the matter on The Steve Austin Show, the WWE Hall of Famer refuted notions that the all-out brawl was a “black eye on the UFC,” and instead chalked it up as an event where the unexpected could happen at any time.