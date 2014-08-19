Stop ‘Flipping Out’ About Johnny Manziel’s Middle Finger

During Monday night’s game against the Redskins, Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel gave his opponents a one-finger salute, a middle finger if you will. Then everybody “flipped out.” Fans on Twitter, mainstream media, even some in the blogosphere acted like Johnny ruined the NFL’s good name. Disgraced the league with his classlessness.
Again, this is all that happened (via @cjzero).
In the grand scheme of what goes in the NFL—Ray Rice beating a woman, Aaron Hernandez shooting guys, Josh Gordon’s inability to sober drive—and we’re concerned about a middle finger lowering the class of the NFL?
Nah man, nah. That’s a bunch of smoke-filled coffeehouse crap. That’s Bob Costas pontificating on Sunday Night Football, that’s Rick Reilly feeding us a fork-full of sh*t salad on ESPN.
Swearing, smack talk, a little pushing and shoving after the whistle? That’s part of the game. Johnny gets it. So do most of us who watch hundreds of football games a year. But some of you? Some of you need to calm the f*ck down. Or maybe, I don’t know, stop watching football if a middle finger offends you that much. Because trust me, there’s a lot worse going on. Both on and off the field.
Johnny, your thoughts?
Who is this written to? Because the average NFL fan finds this funny, and the high horse NFL media guys who are flipping out, certainly don’t frequent Uproxx…
It wasn’t even mainstream media, it was the average fan getting angry. It was blogs calling him “classless.”
you ever notice that the only people described as “class” or “classless” are athletes?
Johnny sez “Screw you, haters.”
It just tells me Johnny isn’t quite there yet maturity wise. Can’t wait to see 1st team defenses get a full game to work on him.
see Derbel
Touche
Phillip Rivers and Jay Cutler don’t get what the big deal is..
I’m not angry. I am just hoping to see the kid get his D knocked in the dirt repeatedly. I think he would be wise to avoid this kind of reaction not let the opposition know they are getting to him.
But really I just think this guy is the Justin Bieber of football.
It is classless but it isn’t ruining anything.
i guess I don’t really care about people swearing on the field.
In the grand scheme of things, this isnt a big deal. It’s just a small sad example of a larger trend
What trend is a player giving some other players the bird an example of?
An ornithological trend, obviously.
I think part of the problem is that it was done on the field. If Ray Rice was beating his wife on the field, or Rongrastname raping girls on the field or Ray Lewis shooting people on the field, that would be comparable. I don’t want to say it’s their private lives, but really it’s their private lives. Doing it in front of thousands, wait this is preseason, hundreds of people and live TV is the problem.
This is very brofessional , Johnny gonna Johnny.
I don’t hope this guy gets injured because that’s not cool. However, I do hope for him to quickly fade into obscurity a la Jimmy Clausen.
Comparing Clausen to any QB that has any fame or has any success would insinuate he had some also.
^yes, that
Diehard Redskins fan and I didn’t blink at this. Not a big deal. Some sheep are overreacting because ESPN is blowing it up and running polls on their website, but I really think most people don’t give a shit.
Amen, like we’re just supposed to keep shrugging at the awful crimes committed by some NFL players but THIS is worth getting upset about? Please.
As a Browns fan I am flipping out because we don’t have a decent quarterback. Little Johnny Football will earn the right to flip someone off when he prove he can play in the NFL.