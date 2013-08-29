@Storytime: Metta World Peace Destroyed A Man's Deli Because Price Tags Are Racist

The last time we had an @Storytime, MMA fighter Renzo Gracie was luring in muggers, beating them up with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and then hunting them down like Batman when they tried to run away. It was violent, and kinda weird.
In the spirit of “violent and kinda weird,” our next @Storytime takes place largely in the mind of Metta World Peace, who hopped on Twitter to tell the story of his run-in with a crazy man at a Los Angeles-area deli. I say “largely in the mind” because there’s like a 5% maximum truth to this story, which involves Metta going into a deli, deciding everything was racist, announcing that rules were meant to be broken, breaking everything and getting into a text fight with a guy who was standing in front of him. Then eating lunch.
It … makes even less sense when you read the tweets.
Big thanks to Weed over at Sportress for the h/t on this. Never change, Metta World Peace.
interesting if true
I don’t care how much of this is true. What matters is MWP believes it 100%. That’s why he’s a national treasure.
Sidenote- Has he called himself MWP? “It’s like MVP but with two V’s!” seems like something he’d say.
America stands for freedom
but if you think you you’re free
try walking into a deli
and urinating on the cheese
ANARCHY BURGER
HOLD THE GOVERNMENT
THANK YOU! Nice Vandals usage….
THE deli in LA? That’s not at all Vague, Meta.
Maybe I’m confused. He wants to guess prices and not have them clearly labeled? Only black people can’t lean on the glass? He wants to charge his phone for free? It’s racist but ok for him to call the clerk Habibi?
thats my favorite story of all time.