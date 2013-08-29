@Storytime: Metta World Peace Destroyed A Man's Deli Because Price Tags Are Racist



The last time we had an @Storytime, MMA fighter Renzo Gracie was luring in muggers, beating them up with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and then hunting them down like Batman when they tried to run away. It was violent, and kinda weird.

In the spirit of “violent and kinda weird,” our next @Storytime takes place largely in the mind of Metta World Peace, who hopped on Twitter to tell the story of his run-in with a crazy man at a Los Angeles-area deli. I say “largely in the mind” because there’s like a 5% maximum truth to this story, which involves Metta going into a deli, deciding everything was racist, announcing that rules were meant to be broken, breaking everything and getting into a text fight with a guy who was standing in front of him. Then eating lunch.

It … makes even less sense when you read the tweets.

Big thanks to Weed over at Sportress for the h/t on this. Never change, Metta World Peace.


















































