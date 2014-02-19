A Student Got Detention Because He Called His Teacher A Commie For Not Playing The USA Hockey Game

What’s the point of even having the Winter Olympics if we’re not going to make the entire month of February into one long holiday for kids and adults around the world? The very least we could do is let everybody out of work and school during the bigger events like when the USA hockey team plays, or, as one unnamed student tried to suggest, teachers could at least hook up a TV and let the kids watch the American players piss off the rest of the hockey-loving world by winning.
Sadly, that was not the case for this student, and he paid the price with the best detention slip you’ll see this week.
My little brother goes to Walpole High School and on Thursday asked to watch the USA vs. Slovakia game during Spanish class. When his teacher said no he called her a communist. She gave him a detention for it. Attached is a picture of the detention slip she gave him. (Via Barstool)
You know who else loved silencing inappropriate speech? Joseph Stalin. Looks like this kid knew what he was talking about.
Laughed way too hard at this
stupid and awesome, just how we like it
We’re all pinko on the inside.
Better dead than red
Funny, yes. But the punishment is justified. Disrespectful.
Or the teacher could learn to take a joke.
I wonder how bratty this kid has been in the past and how many “jokes” the teacher took from this kid before finally giving him detention.
Kids these days are entitled assholes. The teacher shouldn’t be expected to “take a joke.”
This was a younger kid, obviously, but I’ve got a college professor friend who recently told me a story of a kid who missed a couple classes in a row, later explaining he was “hung over.” When he *did* come to the next class, the kid left in the middle of it, after telling my professor friend “I don’t do documentaries” when he found out the class was watching a doc on Thomas Jefferson or something.
Seriously. Entitled assholes.
Kids these days…
There will be disrespectful a-holes always and forever. The commie comment isn’t as bad, but its still detention worthy.
Anyone who thinks this is funny and the teacher has no sense of humour doesn’t know what it’s like to have to endure asshole behaviour from bratty students who don’t show any respect.
They are the worst.
@ Pencil-Neck and DQ: Would you happen to realize how stupid your generalizations about kids these days are if we changed it to “black people these days” or “homosexuals these days”?
Settle down, you queen @DQ. I’ve taught grades 8-12 for 11 years. The comment is funny, the punishment is appropriate, even though we don’t know the whole context, I.e. Is the student a habitual offender, was it a comment made during instruction?, etc.
Also, @DQ, I’ve found that people who use the unstressed British-English ending “-our” over the American English “-or” are the worst, not people who find the “Communist” comment presented out of context as humorous.
Oh please. Calling people a communist for barely un-american behavior is about as common and inoffensive as it gets.
@evilbanker: Nice try on the false-equivalency of ageism (or whatever this is) being equal to racism and homophobia. But no.
Did the kid write that detention slip? And obviously they erased “your” and replace it with “you’re”.
It was Spanish class? He should’ve called the teacher a dirty Falangist.
La Republica = communist proxy rump state
La Falange = fascist proxy rebel junta
Yeah, I know.
But I’m assuming this kid meant “communist” as a stand-in for “dictator” not for “state ownership of the means of production.”
Also, I just like the word Falangist.
Good God people, lighten up. This shit was funny. Please get a sense of humor and don’t think that every kid is an entitled asshole. There are a lot of them out there, just not all of them.
You weren’t fucking there. Why don’t we give the teacher of the fucking class the benefit of the fucking doubt. I believe she knows how to dole out fucking punishment in her own fucking class you dumb cunt.
And yes this is my enlightened response.
So in your opinion students can mock, insult and provoke the teacher and the teacher should just accept it?
That attitude is the reason why the likes of Justin Bieber behave the way they behave.
@ yogi – nice response douche bag. Thanks for the insults and it shows you have the intelligence quotient of a mongoloid with a speech impediment. Now please kill yourself and make the world a better place, you dumb cunt.
@Dairy Queen – So since you have absolutely no idea of the context of the comment, if the teacher laughed but still felt necessary to deal out punishment, etc. you clearly know what you are talking about. You people are such losers!
I agree with Coconut. This is funny. You guys have your panties twisted in a tight ass knot. Lighten up, not all youths are horrible cunts.
Asking to watch a hockey game during Spanish class? That’s acting entitled.
Calling your teacher a communist when she refuses? That’s being an asshole.
U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!
Jesus Christ, who called in Tipper Gore and the PMRC? It’s a joke, it was presented as such. It was funny to us outsiders, but we recognize that the punishment was appropriate.
And to the enlightened, humorless folk that have posted before; NEWS FLASH! every generation that has gotten older has felt that the generation that followed them were entitled, lazy, shiftless, no-good assholes. You’re not breaking new ground here.
THANK YOU! Jeeze, the kid was being a kid and it was funny and he was punished. No harm no foul. People overreact so much these days it’s a wonder anyone finds the time to have fun.
You realize a high school classroom isn’t a place where student and teacher are equals and can good-naturedly rib each other right?
Communists would have FORCED kids to watch the Russian team play, under direct orders from the top. Just sayin.