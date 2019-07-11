Getty Image

While there were plenty of talking points after Saturday night’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas, the fight that had everyone buzzing was Jorge Masvidal against Ben Askren in which Masvidal knocked out the previously undefeated Askren in five seconds with a flying knee to the face as the fight opened.

It was a record-breaking knockout, and one of the great tactical gambles ever taken in the Octagon. Masvidal and his camp knew Askren, an Olympic wrestler, would be looking for an early takedown and decided to take the risk on going for the flying knee, banking on Askren ducking his head at the start of the fight. Masvidal has been basking in the glow of his win, rightfully so, in the days since as he and Askren had quite the war of words leading up to the fight that resulted in one of the best knockout videos in UFC history.

On Thursday, Masvidal was in Miami to join The Dan Le Batard Show in studio, and at some point he and Stugotz went out to the park across from the studio so a shirtless Stugotz could demonstrate how to properly avoid getting knocked out in a hysterical video.