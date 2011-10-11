“Suck For Luck” Power Rankings: Week 5

We’re finally starting to see a bit of separation in the rankings, at least now that Kansas City realized that it can still defeat the really crappy teams and the Minnesota Vikings remembered that they just paid Adrian Peterson a gajillion dollars to lean on him for the next few years. Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts don’t even care if they’re not fooling anyone at this point. Hell, even the Colts’ owner, Jim Irsay, isn’t keeping his desire to draft Andrew Luck a secret anymore.
But the Colts still have some tough competition, as the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams both had bye weeks and therefore remained winless, so the quest for the golden arm and Lucky charm (*throws football at own groin*) is still a hot one. It gets even more exciting now, as other teams are dropping into the mix thanks to cupcake wins by the equally hapless Chiefs and Vikings. Oh what a time to be alive, friends. Let’s point and laugh at the losers!
1) Indianapolis Colts (0-5) – By now, most people – myself included – think that the Colts are going to tank the season on purpose to secure that No. 1 pick. The problem is that losing every game without looking like you’re trying to lose every game is incredibly difficult. It’s also very unfair to the teams that legitimately suck. Jim Irsay believes that the Colts are 4-1 if Peyton Manning is healthy. I agree. Tanking the season to invest in the team’s future is like the U.S. sending aid shipments to the Sudan and hijacking them. The Colts are just being mean.
2) Miami Dolphins (0-4) – Of course, I’m a Dolphins fan so calling the Colts a bunch of d*cks is just me being bitter. But how bad is it for the Dolphins? David Garrard, Trent Edwards and Jake Delhomme reportedly turned them down. The main reason for this is that the Dolphins still intend to move ahead with Matt Moore as the starter, but the question remains – who the f*ck does Garrard think he is to turn down any team?
3) St. Louis Rams (0-4) – As I write this, I’m currently visiting family in St. Louis and basking in the glory of the St. Louis Cardinals Game 2 slaughter of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. It’s because of that win that I can confidently say that nobody in this town even cares about the Rams right now. I’m sure that if the Rams started out differently – you know, like they were supposed to – and were winning, it would be a different story, but right now St. Louis is 1) Cardinals, 2) Blues… 194) Rams.
4) Arizona Cardinals (1-4) – The Cardinals’ defense is a complete disaster and Kevin Kolb has been a certified dud thus far, showing only minor flashes of promise. This team went from “on the verge of greatness” to, well, the Arizona Cardinals in a matter of a few seasons. I’d really love it if someone conducted a full investigation on why it’s so damn hard for the NFC West teams to create a winning franchise and remain consistent. The Rams did it, then the Seahawks followed, and now the Cards are awful. It’s really fascinating.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) – If the Jaguars were smart, they would tank the rest of the season – including losing to the Colts on purpose – and try to hop into that top draft spot. If a team that doesn’t need a QB ends up with the No. 1 pick, they’re in for a bounty of draft picks in a trade. The Jaguars could totally use those additional picks to draft more midget wide receivers for Blaine Gabbert.
I still have faith in the Seahawks ability to lay a tremendous turd the second half of the season. Don’t count them out folks.
I’m kicking my-self for not taking the over on win/loss total for the Bills.
We could fire Romo into the sun on a rocket tomorrow and Jaws and Gruden would still find a way to declare it “heroic” and “historic.”
That homeless Lions fan has 2 Lions shirts. That’s dedication from a homeless guy to own 2 shirts. Next week Niners vs. Detriot. We’ll see who is for real.
Decent rundown, although you seemed more hateful this week than previously. I’m rooting for the Dolphins to get the pick.
Speaking as a Packers fan, nobody here gives a shit about the Atlanta Falcons. We have 180+ games’ worth of built-up acrimony with the Bears against basically what, maybe four significant games vs. Atlanta in the last two decades? Not even a blip. This Falcons/Packers thing is the media blowing up a little catty whining by players from both teams to get headlines. It’s like Christina Aguilera and Kelly Osborne taking turns calling each other fat. Who the fuck cares?
I heard Miami signed Sage Rosenfalls to be their QB. That alone deserves Luck. The Colts are eventually going to win where I really don’t see Miami winning at all this year.
Also, why should anyone care about the Falcons/Packers rivalry when Atlanta doesn’t really care for the Falcons.
Atlanta is having a lousy year. Their hockey team moved to Canada. Their NBA is not going to have a season. Their baseball team choked down the stretch and missed the playoffs. And now, they are making up a rivalry to make their football team seem relevant.
If the Texans lose any more players they could be down there competing before you know it. I am terrible at picking sports teams to like :(
I was a bit angrier in this edition, but I think it’s important to remember that the Dolphins will only make me angrier if they win.
The Colts getting Andrew Luck to be mentored by Peyton Manning for the next 2-3 years is like giving the Yankees the next 10 picks in the MLB Draft. As a Yankee fan, I will accept it. As a Dolphins fan, I am running out of room on my arm to cut myself without my family noticing.
Has anyone analyzed what the draft order would be if Miami, St Louis and Indy all finished 0-16? Indy is obviously tanking it, don’t underestimate Polian’s deviousness. St Louis is maybe the worst team ever. Miami needs a new owner, coach, GM and QB. Three 0-16 teams could happen.
I have two questions for Burnsy:
1) You have a friend that owns a bar? One that sells alcohol? You may be a Dolphins fan, but you do have some luck.
2) The guy with the Al Davis tattoo. Did he have the RIP part of it before Saturday? Or did he leave that part of his body untouched so he could add it?
Andy Reid needs to get fired. I’m sick of the guy. I appreciate what he’s done, but the players just aren’t listening to him anymore.
Sack him, replace him with Cowher.
@Brutus Ballsack
I think the draft order would be determined by their opponents strength of schedule. My guess would be:
1. Miami
2. Indy
3. St. Louis